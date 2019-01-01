Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Aubameyang in talks over new Arsenal deal

boss Jocelyn Gourvennec has emerged as a candidate for the vacant manager's position at , reports Le Parisien.

Laurent Blanc and Rudi Garcia were believed to be the two frontrunners to succeed Sylvinho, who was sacked after last weekend's defeat to rivals .

However, Gourvennec is now also in the running after impressing president Jean-Michel Aulas, though sporting director Juninho is not believed to be as keen on the former boss.