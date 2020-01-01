Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City to offer Messi 10-year contract

Goretzka ready to open contract talks with Bayern Munich
Leon Goretzka has yet to sit down with Bayern Munich for contract talks but would be ready to hold discussions with the club.
The Germany midfielder has been a regular since joining Bayern from Schalke in 2018 and still has around 18 months to run on his existing deal.
He featured 38 times in last season's treble-winning campaign and has been used on 10 occasions in all competitions already in 2020-21.
Ex-Chelsea man Nartey joins Burnley
SIGNING | Ex-Chelsea man joins Clarets after impressing in Under-23s. ✍️https://t.co/5KGXO4p6MJ— Burnley FC Academy (@ClaretsAcademy) November 24, 2020
Atlanta United announces roster changes
#ATLUTD announces roster moves.— Atlanta United FC (@ATLUTD) November 24, 2020
DETAILS: https://t.co/50aEuRLSVn pic.twitter.com/KUwkqJ2sbr
Man City to offer Messi 10-year contract
Argentine subject of tug-of-war between City and Barca
Manchester City are prepared to offer Lionel Messi a lucrative 10-year deal at the Etihad Stadium, according to the Daily Star.
The Argentina captain is also being courted by Barcelona, who are desperate to keep their idol after he asked to leave over the summer.
Arsenal won't let Pepe out on loan
Gunners not willing to part with forward
Arsenal have no intention of sanctioning a loan move for Nicolas Pepe, claims The Times.
The Ivorian forward has struggled for form throughout his spell with the Gunners, and saw red on his most recent outing against Leeds, but those at Emirates Stadium will be keeping faith and not moving the winger out in January.
Man City warned off Messi
Manchester City have been warned off a move for Lionel Messi by Barcelona presidential hopeful Victor Font, with the La Liga giants still confident that they can convince a talismanic presence to stay put.
Font told L'Esportiu de Catalunya: "I already told him (City CEO Ferran Soriano) to forget about Messi, to look for alternatives to win the Champions League, because Messi will continue with us and we will win the Champions League."
Leicester will have to pay €30m for Carvalho
Real Betis are looking for €30 million (£27m/$36m) from any deal involving William Carvalho, claims La Razon.
Leicester are said to have had a bid for the Portugal international midfielder knocked back over the summer, with the Foxes ready to rekindle their interest in January.
Bayern make contract call on Boateng
Bayern Munich have no plans to offer Jerome Boateng a new contract, reports Sport Bild.
The World Cup-winning defender is due to become a free agent in the summer of 2021.
One goal in eight: Sancho's post-Man Utd saga slump
Forget what you may have heard - rumours of Jadon Sancho's decline have been greatly exaggerated.
While it is true that Sancho has not been at his best this season, few players ever even reach the benchmarks he has set in his career so far.
A long summer of transfer drama and speculation saw Manchester United fail to make a big enough offer for the 20-year-old, who remains at Borussia Dortmund for at least another season.
Read the full story on Goal.
Southampton eager to sign Man Utd's Williams
Southampton are eager to sign Manchester United defender Brandon Williams - as The Sun reports.
The Saints want to bring in the 20-year-old on loan when the transfer window reopens.
United may be open to offloading Williams, who has only featured in two cup games for United this season.
Arsenal reopen contract talks with Balogun
Arsenal have reopened contract talks with teenage striker Folarin Balogun over a new contract - as the Daily Mail reports.
The 19-year-old's current deal expires in June, but the Gunners are eager to tie him down to fresh terms.
Balogun came close to joining Sheffield United over the summer, but the Blades baulked at his £15 million ($20m) price tag.
Liverpool & Everton vying for Chukwueze
Liverpool and Everton are vying for the signature of Villarreal striker Samuel Chukwueze - according to La Razon.
The Merseyside rivals are prepared to battle in the transfer market for the 21-year-old, who has a £71 million ($95m) release clause in his current contract.
Chukwueze has scored once in 11 outings across all competitions for Villarreal this term.
West Ham tracking Lyon's Dembele
West Ham are tracking Lyon striker Moussa Dembele - according to France Football.
David Moyes is weighing up a January swoop for the Frenchman, who could be available for around £30 million ($40m).
Dembele has endured a poor start to the 2020-21 campaign at Lyon, drawing a blank in his first 11 Ligue 1 apperances.
'Odegaard's return to Madrid hurt Sociedad'
Martin Odegaard's return to Real Madrid "hurt" Real Sociedad, but David Silva signing for the club was a welcome "shock", says Nacho Monreal.
Odegaard joined Sociedad on a season-long loan from Madrid in July 2019, which marked his third temporary move away from Santiago Bernabeu since his arrival in the Spanish capital four years prior.
The Norwegian was a big hit at the Anoeta as he contributed four goals and six assists to help Imanol Alguacil's side finish sixth in La Liga, and also played a key role in their run to the Copa Del Rey final, which has been postponed until supporters are allowed to return to stadiums.
Read the full story on Goal.
Nketiah urged to leave Arsenal on loan
Eddie Nketiah has been urged to push for a loan move away from Arsenal that will allow him to “get kicked”, with Kevin Campbell looking for the 21-year-old to find regular game time.
The former Gunners striker has told Football Insider: "Nketiah has a knack for goals but I think he needs to go out on loan for another season, playing back-to-back games to get that confidence in his own body."
Ajax keen on Van Aanholt
Crystal Palace defender Patrick van Aanholt has emerged as a transfer target for Ajax, according to Football Insider.
The Dutchman has spent the last 13 years in England, having initially linked up with Chelsea in 2007, but could be offered the chance to head home and link up with an Eredivisie heavyweight.
Xhaka has no desire to leave Arsenal
Granit Xhaka has no desire to leave Arsenal and will snub any advances from Inter, claims Calciomercato.
The Swiss midfielder has seen a January move to Italy mooted, potentially as part of a swap deal involving Christian Eriksen.
Will Giroud leave Chelsea in January?
Valencia target Konoplyanka
Valencia have identified Shakhtar Donetsk winger Yevhen Konoplyanka as a transfer target - according to Todofichajes via X Sport.
The Spanish club are looking at the 31-year-old as a potential replacement for Denis Cherishev, who is expected to return to Russia next year.
Konoplyanka has fallen down the pecking order at Shakhtar in recent times, and may be open to a new challenge in La Liga.
Arsenal interested in Sheffield United's Berge
Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge is the subject of interest from Arsenal - according to VG.
The Gunners considered a move for the 22-year-old earlier this year, and may reignite their pursuit in 2021.
Berge has scored once in nine Premier League outings for Sheffield United at the start of the new campaign.
Everton, Juve & Inter keeping tabs on Luis Alberto
Everton, Juventus and Inter are keeping tabs on Lazio midfielder Luis Alberto - according to Gazzetta Dello Sport.
The 28-year-old's relationship with the Nerazzurri has been damaged following his criticism of the club's transfer policy.
Alberto may be offered the chance to stay in Serie A with Juve or Inter, but Everton are also weighing up a bid for the Spanish playmaker.
Mkhitaryan close to new Roma contract
Henrikh Mkhitaryan is close to signing a new contract at Roma - according to Gazzetta Dello Sport.
The 31-year-old's current deal expires next summer, but the Giallorossi are hoping to officially announce a renewal for the midfielder before Christmas.
Mkhitaryan has contributed five goals and four assists in eight Serie A appearances for Roma this season.
Birmingham seal Halilovic deal
Birmingham City have sealed a deal to sign Alen Halilovic.
The former AC Milan midfielder has signed a deal until next summer.
De Jong in Heerenveen talks
Former Ajax forward Siem de Jong is in talks with Heerenveen over a free transfer move, according to Voetbal International.
The 31-year-old is a free agent after being released by FC Cincinnati last month.
Maicon linked with Serie D club
Former Brazil international Maicon could be heading to play for Sona in Italy’s Serie D.
The club’s president claims he has contacts in Brazil who say the player is keen to return to Italy, where he has business interests, and could turn out for Sona.“I don’t dare say this but it’s all true,” Claudio Ferrarese told Padova Sport.
Heinze offered Atlanta job
Former Manchester United defender Gabriel Heinze has been offer the Atlanta United job, according to journalist Joza Novalis.
Representatives from the MLS side have made intial contact with Heinze, who is believed to be interest in further discussions.
The 42-year-old is a free agent after quitting Velez Sarsfield earlier this year.
Real hold talks with Inter over Eriksen-Isco swap
Initial discussions have taken place over a potential deal
Real Madrid have held talks with Inter Milan over a potential swap deal involving Isco and Christian Eriksen, according to Sky Germany.
Denmark international Eriksen has struggled to recapture his best form since joining Inter from Tottenham in January, with the Nerazzurri ready to cut their losses. Spain international Isco meanwhile has expressed his desire leave Los Blancos because of a lack of regular action.
However, there is a long way to go before the two clubs can agree a deal, with Real valuing Isco at around €70 million (£62m/$83m), while Eriksen cost Inter €30 million (£27m/$35m) when he moved from north London 10 months ago.
Baggies hold takeover talks
West Bromwich Albion have held talks with an American consortium over a possible £150 million ($200m) takeover, according to the Telegraph.
West Brom's controlling shareholder Guochuan Lai turned down an offer earlier this year but is still open to a full takeover bid or selling a minority stake.
However, Lai's £150m asking price is deemed too high while the Baggies' Premier League future is at stake, with the club currently bottom of the table and without a win so far this season.
De Bruyne agrees new Man City deal
Kevin De Bruyne has agreed a new five-year contract at Manchester City, according to Todofichajes.
The Belgium international revealed earlier this month that he has been in discussions over fresh terms, with an agreement now reached on a deal that will keep him at Etihad Stadium until 2025.
The new deal will also see the 29-year-old become the joint-highest paid player in the City squad alongside Raheem Sterling.
Alcala joins Galaxy with City deal in pipeline
Mexico youth international Alex Alcala has joined LA Galaxy with Manchester City having an option to sign the 15-year-old when he turns 18, according to ESPN.
The teenager, widely seen as one of Mexico's brightest young talents, will initially link up with the Galaxy academy under Juan Carlos Ortega.
City will track his progress and have the option trigger a set buy-out fee after he turns 18 and will becomes eligible to leave the United States.
Dortmund monitoring Bees youngster
Borussia Dortmund are tracking the progress of Brentford forward Marcus Forss, according the The Athletic.
The 21-year-old is enjoying a breakthrough season in west London, with six goals in 13 appearances so far for the Championship club.
He also scored on his international debut for Finland in their friendly win against France last week, where Dortmund and another Bundesliga club sent scouts to watch him in action.
Kubo eyes Villarreal exit
Takefusa Kubo is ready to quit loan club Villarreal and return to Real Madrid in January, according to El Periodico Mediterraneo.
The 19-year-old is on a season-long loan at Unai Emery's side but has grown frustrated at his lack of regular first-team football and does not want his career to stall.
Kubo has started just once in La Liga so far this campaign, with his other three starts coming in the Europa League.