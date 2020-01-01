Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Fati swaps Messi's brother for Ronaldo's agent

Rogic to trade Celtic for Qatar

2020-08-19T23:02:34Z

Celtic midfielder Tom Rogic is close to sealing a move to Qatar, according to the Daily Mail

A £4 million deal could be approved in the next 24 hours with the Australian out of favour under Hoops manager Neil Lennon. 

Southampton closing in on Welbeck

2020-08-19T22:55:00Z

Southampton have emerged as favourites to sign Watford striker Danny Welbeck, according to The Sun

Welbeck is eager for a move after the Hornets' relegation and is expected to cost around £5.5 million ($7m) with a release clause in his contract. 

Fati swaps Messi's brother for Ronaldo's agent

2020-08-19T22:45:57Z

The rising star has made a bold switch in representation

Barcelona youngster Ansu Fati has made Jorge Mendes his new agent, reports Mundo Deportivo

Mendes also represents Cristiano Ronaldo, Nelson Semedo and Angel Di Maria among other high-profile stars. 

Fati's previous agent was Rodrigo Messi - the brother of Lionel - with no reason given for the change in agents. 

Deulofeu confirms Watford exit

2020-08-19T22:25:11Z

Watford attacker Gerard Deulofeu has confirmed he will be leaving the club this summer with a return to La Liga on the cards. 

"My time at Watford will end this summer," he told CAT Radio. "I still don't know where I will go. The Spanish league is an option." 

Watford were relegated to the Championship this season.

Man Utd circling for £40m Brooks

2020-08-19T22:15:37Z

Bournemouth winger David Brooks has been of long-term interest to Manchester United with the club considering making a move this summer, reports the Manchester Evening News

The 23-year-old is expected to cost around £40 million ($52m) with any move potentially relying on whether the Red Devils are able to sign Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho. 

Silva reveals why he snubbed Lazio in favour of Sociedad

2020-08-19T22:05:58Z

David Silva has said Real Sociedad's style of play and family considerations led him to select the Basque side as his next destination instead of Lazio.

After 10 hugely successful years at Manchester City, Silva left England as a free agent with plenty of clubs around the world showing interest.

Lazio appeared to be in pole position to land the 34-year-old but in an unexpected move, Silva signed with Sociedad on a two-year contract on Monday.

Read the full story here on Goal!