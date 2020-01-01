Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City beat Man Utd to Stevanovic

Groningen in talks with El Khayati
Garcia wants to 'tackle' Koeman to keep Barca away from Depay
Lyon boss Rudi Garcia has joked that he wants to "tackle" Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman in order to prevent the Catalan club from snatching away in-form attacker Memphis Depay in a mid-season transfer raid.
The Netherlands international, who joined Lyon in 2017, has been in excellent form for his club in Ligue 1 so far this term, notching five goals and three assists to put him in the upper bracket of player performances over the opening weeks of the 2020-21 campaign.
The highly-rated 26-year-old and club skipper was linked during the transfer window with a move to join his former national team boss Koeman at Barcelona. But despite the lack of European football at Parc Olympique Lyonnais this season, Depay stayed put for at least the first half of the campaign.
Man City beat Man Utd to Stevanovic
The Serbian prodigy looks bound for the Etihad
Manchester City have edged out Manchester United to secure an €8 million (£7m/$9m) deal for Filip Stevanovic, according to Fabrizio Romano via the Here We Go podcast.
The 18-year-old attacker has impressed over the past year for Partizan and scored seven league goals last season to attract attention from Manchester.
Calhanoglu turned down Juventus
AC Milan star Hakan Calhanoglu turned down a summer offer from Juventus as he holds out for a move to Manchester United, claims BILD.
The Red Devils have been courting Calhanoglu for a few months and are hoping to sign him on a free transfer in 2021.
Donnarumma back in AC Milan contention after negative Covid-19 test
Official Statement: Donnarumma, Gabbia and Hauge
Congo stepping up Wan-Bissaka pursuit
Manchester United right-back Aaron Wan Bissaka is being targeted by DR Congo to commit to playing for the country instead of England, reports The Sun.
Congo's assistant coach has claimed they've been talking as recently as this week with Wan-Bissaka yet to play a senior game for England.