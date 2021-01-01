Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Ozil on Newcastle radar

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Narey in Sampdoria sights

2021-10-19T23:00:00Z

Sampdoria are considering a swoop for Fortuna Dusseldorf defender Khaled Narey, per Calcio Mercato.

The Serie A side are looking at the 27-year-old as a potential recruit from the 2.Bundesliga.

Narey only switched clubs this year, making the move from Hamburg.

Dybala to agree Juve extension

2021-10-19T22:45:00Z

Paulo Dybala is to agree an extension with Juventus that will tie him to Turin unti 2026, says Tuttosport.

The Argentina star's future has been of great speculation in recent months, with questions over whether he would stick or twist with the Bianconeri.

Now, it looks like he stay in Serie A with his current club, on a deal that runs the next half-decade.

Simons set for PSG exit?

2021-10-19T22:15:00Z

Xavi Simons' future at Paris Saint-Germain looks to be over as negotiations over a new contract remain stalled, says AS.

It has not been a happy tenure for the youth starlet, who has struggled to break through into the first-team set-up at Parc des Princes.

With his contract set to expire next year, the 18-year-old now may look to call time on his tenure with the club instead and move on.

Pino close to Villarreal terms

2021-10-19T22:00:00Z