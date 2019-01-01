Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid to beat Man Utd to €100m Van de Beek

Newcastle manager Steve Bruce says Sean Longstaff has to forget the summer's transfer stories linking him with a big-money move to .

Bruce said he could understand the 21-year-old having his head turned by one of the world's biggest clubs, but that he never really imagined the story would go anywhere.

“I think Sean now needs to concentrate on his own performances, rather than worrying about speculation and tittle-tattle," Bruce said. "I don’t think there was any real legs in the Manchester United story."