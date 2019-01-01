Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Napoli rival Juve and Inter for Lukaku

Trabzonspor attacking midfielder Yusuf Yazici is set to join , according to FootMercato, with a €19 million (£17.4m/$21.1m) fee agreed between the clubs.

The 22-year-old Turkish international's move could be completed fairly quickly with personal terms already thought to be agreed.

He registered four goal and two assists in 30 Super Lig appearances last season, having managed ten and five respectively in the previous campaign.