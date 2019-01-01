Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Pogba wants new £600,000-a-week contract

After blowing up following 's recent 2-2 draw against , Marco Reus still has the support of the club's heirachy.

The German attacker has come under fire for his outburst, but Dortmund are standing by him.

“You can write what you want. We have a clear position," director of sport Michael Zorc told reporters on Friday.

"Marco is our captain and will remain so - there is no reason to change anything."