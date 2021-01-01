Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal after Sevilla star En-Nesyri

Melbourne Victory sign Matilda
Victory sign Junior Matilda, rival City forward https://t.co/ZGgy7gqTXo #football #FTBL pic.twitter.com/2X7LjAgXDJ— The Women's Game (@TheWomensGame) September 29, 2021
Vlahovic uncertainty for Fiorentina
Fiorentina president Commisso to TMW: “I don’t know if Vlahovic will sign a new deal. We offered him €40m gross salary paid in five years, the biggest contract in Fiorentina history, more than Batistuta and Rui Costa. He’s taking a big risk - I’m getting nervous…” 🟣 #transfers— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 29, 2021
Bruce informs friends he could quit Newcastle
Steve Bruce is privately talking about quitting Newcastle, claims Football Insider.
The Magpies have yet to win a match in the Premier League through their first six games and could be in for a stressful bottom-of-the-table fight.
Arsenal after Sevilla star En-Nesyri (La Razon)
The Gunners hope the 24-year-old can be a long-term attacking partner for Bukayo Saka
Arsenal are after Sevilla forward Youssef En-Nesyri and hope he can liven their inconsistent attack, according to La Razon.
The Morocco international scored 18 goals in La Liga during a breakout season last term.
Alexandre Lacazette could reportedly head to Spain in a swap deal for En-Nesyri.
De Jong insists Barcelona should not sack Koeman
Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong has warned against sacking manager Ronald Koeman, despite Wednesday's 3-0 defeat to Benfica in Europe putting more pressure on the already troubled organisation.
De Jong suggested Koeman was not the reason the Blaugrana have won just one of their past five matches and slumped to their worst-ever Champions League start.
Rice affirms West Ham loyalty
Declan Rice has affirmed his loyalty to West Ham amid rumours he would soon push for a departure.
"Everyone knows how I feel about West Ham and [how] I feel about playing under the manager and what it’s like playing with the group of players I’m playing with,” Rice said on Wednesday night (via The Guardian).
“I feel you can see in my performances nothing’s up, nothing’s concerning me."