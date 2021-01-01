Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal desperate for Camavinga

Coman wants his wages doubled

2021-05-10T23:30:00Z

Kingsley Coman wants Bayern Munich to double his wages in a contract extension, claims FT.

Negotiations for the winger are ongoing, and Coman has reportedly turned down an offer of €12 million per year as he pushes for something closer to €17 million.

Still, the 24-year-old is expected to eventually find an agreement to stay at Bayern.

Malen expected to leave PSV

2021-05-10T22:40:00Z

Donyell Malen is expected to leave PSV after his breakout 2020-21 season, says VI.

The 22-year-old striker has scored 18 domestic goals this campaign to help his team to second in the Eredivisie. His production has been more than enough to get him linked to big clubs in England and elswhere, and he's said to be keen on making a step up from his home country.

Arsenal desperate for Camavinga (Le10)

2021-05-10T22:00:00Z

Gunners see starlet as a game-changer

Arsenal will do whatever it takes to sign Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga this summer, reports Le10.

The 18-year-old is considered one of Europe's top prospects and someone the Gunners apparently believe can dramatically lift their fortunes. Once renowned for developing young midfielders, they have lost their way in recent years, but it only takes one youngster-turned-star for their reputation to be restored in that respect.

With sides around Europe reportedly after Camavinga, manager Mikel Arteta would need to bring his best negotiating tactics to sign the French wonderkid. Unlike rivals for his signature, the Gunners cannot offer Champions League football in 2021-22.