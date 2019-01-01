Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Pogba determined to leave Man Utd

Arsenal open Pepe talks
Arsenal have opened talks to sign Nicolas Pepe from Lille, according to France Football.
The winger has been linked with a move to north London for a number of months and the Gunners are keen to get a deal over the line.
QPR set to name Warburton
Mark Warburton will be named as the new QPR manager this week, according to the Evening Standard.
The former Brentford boss will return to west London, and current Rangers caretaker manager John Eustace will remain as Warburton's assistant.
Arsenal plan mass clear out
Arsenal are planning to move a number of first-team players on at the end of the season, Goal understands.
The Gunners want to trim their wage bill after failing to qualify for the Champions League for a third consecutive campaign.
Stephan Lichtsteiner's contract will not be renewed, while the club will look to sell surplus squad players such as Mohamed Elneny and Carl Jenkinson.
Godin confirms he is leaving Atletico
🔴⚪🔴 #GraciasGodín— Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) May 7, 2019
🎙 @diegogodin: "The most beautiful phase of my career and my life comes to an end. I'm proud to have been a part of this club's history. I'm very thankful."#AúpaAtleti pic.twitter.com/6KrqJcE7e5
City interested in signing Felix
Manchester City are interested in signing 19-year-old Benfica striker Joao Felix, according to Sky Sports.
The teenager became the youngest player ever to score a hat-trick in the Europa League when he netted three goals against Eintracht Frankfurt in Benfica's quarter-final first leg.
Felix has also been linked with a move to Manchester United.
‘Who’s in charge of signings at Man Utd?’ - Neville confused by Red Devils' transfer approach
Gary Neville says he has no idea who is in charge of making signings at Manchester United.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks likely to lose Paul Pogba this summer, and the Old Trafford outfit have missed out on a number of high-profile transfer targets in recent windows.
Conte eyes Roma job
Antonio Conte has said he can see himself coaching Roma.
The former Juventus and Chelsea boss has already said there is a 60 per cent chance he could return to Serie A this summer.
Hazard to hand in transfer request
Eden Hazard is ready to hand in a transfer request and force through a move from Chelsea to Real Madrid, according to AS.
The Belgian forward has been linked with the Blancos for some time and wants to ensure that a deal is done in the next transfer window.
Benfica to make move for Moreno
Mata wants Barcelona move
Juan Mata is eager to link up with Barcelona as a free agent this summer, claims Spanish publication Sport.
The World Cup winner is approaching the end of his contract at Manchester United and has been linked with a surprise switch to Camp Nou.
Liverpool target teenage defender
Liverpool are considering a move for Fulham's teenage defender Cody Drameh, according to the Daily Mail.
The 17-year-old has impressed in the youth ranks at Craven Cottage and has been scouted on several occasions by the Reds.
Changes on the way at Man Utd
Spurs & Everton target Lo Celso
Tottenham and Everton are considering bids for Real Betis midfielder Giovani Lo Celso, according to The Sun.
Lo Celso has only just made signed for the La Liga club on a permanent basis after spending the season on loan from Paris Saint-Germain, but they may look to cash in on the 23-year-old immediately.
PSG's four untouchables who can't be sold
Paris Saint-Germain manager Thomas Tuchel is adamant Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Marquinhos and Marco Verratti should not be sold this summer, claim 10 Sport.
The Paris boss admitted the club must also recruit wisely so they can compete with their competition and look to end their long wait for a Champions League title.
City close to Fernandes signing
Manchester City are close to securing a deal to sign Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon, claims Sky Sports.
The clubs are reportedly set to agree a fee of between £50 million and £60 million for the midfielder.
Fernandes is seen as a potential successor to 34-year-old Fernandinho, who has one year remaining on his contract.
Newcastle & Norwich target to become free agent
Yoann Barbet is set to leave Brentford when his contract expires this summer, per football.london.
The defender has been linked with a number of other English clubs, including Newcastle, Norwich and Aston Villa, although he says he is yet to decide his future.
Barbet revealed he was given the chance to sign a new deal but opted to turn it down.
De Ligt rejects Man Utd move
Matthijs de Ligt has rejected a move to Manchester United, according to the Daily Star.
The Dutch star turned down the Red Devils even before the club was eliminated from top four contention.
De Ligt supposedly favours a move to Real Madrid or Barcelona this summer.
D.C. United looking to finalize new deal for Man Utd and PSG target Acosta
D.C. United is looking to lock up Luciano Acosta to a new four-year deal, according to the Athletic.
Acosta is being offered a deal of $3 million (£2.9 million/€2.68 million) a year for the four years.
The midfielder was linked with Paris Saint-Germain during the winter while Manchester United are said to be interested heading into the summer.
Gattuso: Bakayoko and I will look eye-to-eye
Gennaro Gattuso says that he will meet Tiemoue Bakayoko behind closed doors after being abused by the midfielder amid a sideline bust-up at San Siro.
The on-loan midfielder has had a tough time with AC Milan, and the latest incident will only cloud his future even more.
Gonzalez not bound for Toronto
Toronto FC will not be signing U.S. national team defender Omar Gonzalez after previously being linked to the former LA Galaxy star.
According to the Toronto Sun, Liga MX side Atlas value Gonzalez too much to sell him, no matter TFC's offer.
The MLS transfer window closes on Tuesday.
Neville: Man Utd need top to bottom cleanse
Gary Neville says Manchester United need a complete cleanse as the club looks to rejoin the world's elite.
The former defender says he does not like this current Man Utd team and that there is a five-year project for the team going forward.
Pogba determined to push for Man Utd exit
Lack of Champions League football has the midfielder looking for a new challenge
Paul Pogba is determined to push for a Manchester United this summer, says ESPN.
With the club not bound for the Champions League next season, Pogba is now looking for a new challenge and will begin talks with United management next week.
Real Madrid remain the favourite to sign him, and the Spanish giant is the only club Pogba wishes to join.
Guardiola promises talks with Kompany over Man City future
After the defender scored a stunner to move Manchester City one step closer to a title, Pep Guardiola says he will hold talks with Vincent Kompany soon to discuss his future.
Kompany has been with Manchester City since 2008, but his contract with the club is set to expire at the end of the season.
Bournemouth preparing to lose Arsenal target Fraser
Bournemouth are fearful that the club cannot keep hold of Arsenal target Ryan Fraser, says the Daily Mail.
Fraser has scored seven goals while assisting 14 more this season as the winger enters the final year of his contract.
The club does not want to lose him for free next summer, opening the door for the likes of Arsenal, Tottenham, Chelsea and Newcastle.
Liverpool joins race for Neres
Liverpool have joined the race to sign David Neres, according to the Sun.
Chelsea, Real Madrid and Arsenal are also said to be in the chase to sign the talented winger, who joined Ajax from Sao Paulo three years ago.
Neres and Ajax are set to take on Tottenham on Wednesday with a spot in the Champions League final on the line.
Martial needs to convince Solskjaer
Anthony Martial's time at Manchester United depends on his ability to convince Ole Gunnar Solskjaer of his long-term future, according to the Daily Mail.
Solskjaer scolded Martial following the recent draw with Chelsea and the midfielder was missing from the squad to take on Huddersfield in the next match.
Management has not been pleased with Martial's attitude since signing a long-term deal in January, but the amount of other business that needs doing by Manchester United could deter them from moving him this summer.