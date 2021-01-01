Paolo Maldini, the Milan technical director, has sung the praises of Fikayo Tomori, who is on loan from Chelsea.

The centre-back was signed in January, with Maldini, himself a legendary defender in his playing days, apparently a big fan.

Indeed, Tomori was selected for Sunday’s big match against Roma ahead of Alessio Romagnoli, a far more established defender at San Siro. It was the 23-year-old’s fourth outing for the storied club.

