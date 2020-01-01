Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barca presidential candidate Laporta wants Bellerin

Watford appoint Munoz
🤝 We are pleased to confirm the appointment of Xisco Muñoz as Head Coach.— Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) December 20, 2020
Napoli to persist with Fabian Ruiz
Fabian Ruiz has struggled to adapt to a 4-2-3-1 formation at Napoli, but Gazzetta dello Sport indicates that club intend to stick by the player.
Real Madrid and Barcelona were both vying for him last summer.
Hornets set to appoint Munoz
Watford are set to appoint Dinamo Tbilisi boss Xisco Munoz as their new manager, according to BBC Sport.
The Hornets sacked Vladimir Ivic on Saturday after just four months in charge with the club fifth in the Championship.
Should he take the role Munoz would become Watford's fifth manager in just over a year.
Real Madrid plot Mbappe, Pogba double swoop
Los Blancos aiming for two superstars in summer
Real Madrid are formulating a plan to sign both Kylian Mbappe and Paul Pogba in the summer, according to 90min.
They will seek to pay for Mbappe in installments, giving them budget to sign Pogba from Manchester United.
United agree Diallo deal
Manchester United have agreed to sign teenager winger Amad Diallo from Atalanta, according to Todofichajes.
The deal for the 18-year-old Ivorian is believed to be worth an initial €25m (£23m/$30m) with a further €15m (£14m/$18m) in bonuses.
Diallo is expected to fly to Manchester at the start of January to have a medical before signing a four-year contract.
Klopp blocks Williams loan plans
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has blocked a proposed loan move for young defender Rhys Williams in January, reports the Daily Mail.
The 19-year-old was being lined up for a potential loan to the Championship in order to gain first-team experience.
However, the youngster has impressed for the Reds since breaking into the starting XI following injuries to Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez, meaning Klopp wants to keep him at Anfield for the second half of the campaign.
Gladbach execs sign new deals
Borussia have extended the contracts of chief executive Stephan Schippers and sporting director Max Eberl until 2026! 🙌🤩#DieFohlen pic.twitter.com/1VeCItT58F— Gladbach (@borussia_en) December 20, 2020
Seitz signs new DC United deal
Welcome back, @Seitzy1!— dcunited (@dcunited) December 20, 2020
D.C. United re-sign goalkeeper Chris Seitz through 2021 season.
Giroud could leave Chelsea in January
Olivier Giroud would be allowed to leave Chelsea in January, according to Calciomercato.
If the France star wants to depart, however, he will have to request the move himself.
Inter following Isco
PSG enter Papu Gomez race
Paris Saint-Germain have emerged as surprising candidates to sign Papu Gomez from Atalanta.
La Repubblica state that the attacker could leave in January from around €10-15 million.
Inter and Milan have been more readily associated with him.
Rudiger 'not satisfied' with Chelsea situation
Antonio Rudiger has admitted that he's not "satisfied" with his situation at Chelsea ahead of the January transfer window.
Rudiger has racked up 120 appearances across all competitions for Chelsea since joining the club from Roma for £27 million ($37m) in July 2019.
The Germany international quickly became a mainstay in the Blues starting line-up, and got his hands on FA Cup and Europa League silverware during his first two seasons at Stamford Bridge.
Read the full story on Goal.
Rashford has left door open for Man Utd exit
Marcus Rashford has left the door open for an Old Trafford exit at some point, according to Louis van Gaal, who insists the Manchester United star has not said he would "never play for another club".
Rashford has scored 79 goals in 234 appearances for United across all competitions since graduating to the senior squad in 2015.
The 23-year-old, whose current contract is set to run until 2023, is now one of the first names on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team-sheet, with his latest standout display coming in a 3-2 victory away at Sheffield United last week.
Read the full story on Goal.
Inter join Wijnaldum's list of suitors
Inter have joined Georginio Wijnaldum's list of potential suitors - according to The Sun.
Barcelona and Juventus have also been linked with the Liverpool midfielder, who will be out of contract at the end of the season.
The Reds are eager to tie Wijnaldum down to fresh terms, but Antonio Conte is ready to try and lure him to Inter if negotiations break down.
Barca presidential candidate Laporta wants Bellerin
Arsenal star touted for Camp Nou switch
Barca presidential candidate Joan Laporta wants to sign Hector Bellerin from Arsenal - according to The Sunday Mirror.
If the 58-year-old is re-elected at Camp Nou in January he will greenlight a £22 million ($30m) bid for the Spanish full-back, who began his career in the La Masia academy before joining the Gunners in 2011.
Bellerin, whose current deal at Arsenal does not expire until 2023, has featured in 12 Premier League games for the club this season.
Chelsea planning to keep hold of Giroud
Chelsea are planning to keep hold of French striker Olivier Giroud - according to Calcio Mercato.
The 34-year-old was heavily linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge last month after falling down the squad pecking order, with Inter and Juventus among those thought to be keeping an eye on his situation.
However, Giroud has forced his way back into Frank Lampard's team in recent weeks, and Chelsea are now eager for the forward to remain in west London until at least next summer.
Inter Miami eyeing Man Utd's Romero
Inter Miami are eyeing a swoop for Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero - according to The Athletic.
The MLS franchise, who are co-owned by Red Devils legend David Beckham, have made an initial approach over the Argentine's availability.
However, Inter Miami will likely miss out on a deal for Romero because the salary cap in the United States would prevent them from meeting the shot-stopper's £100,000 per-week wages.
Celtic in pole position to land QPR's Osayi-Samuel
Celtic are in pole position to land Queens Park Rangers winger Bright Osayi-Samuel, according to Football Insider.
The Hoops are planning to beat off competition from any other potential suitors by making an early January approach for the 22-year-old.
Osayi-Samuel will be free to sign a pre-contract agreement with Celtic in the winter transfer window due to the fact his current deal at QPR is set to expire next summer.
Leverkusen join race for Man Utd's Williams
Bayer Leverkusen have joined the race to sign Manchester United full-back Brandon Williams - according to The Telegraph.
Southampton and Newcastle have also been linked with the 20-year-old, who looks set to leave Old Trafford on loan in January.
Leverkusen have thrown their hat in the ring for Williams as Peter Bosz bids to bolster his defensive ranks for the second half of the season.
Man Utd close in on Caicedo
Manchester United are closing in on the signing of Independiente del Valle midfielder Moises Caicedo - according to the Daily Record.
Red Devils executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has already opened talks with the 19-year-old's representatives over a potential transfer.
Independiente are prepared to sanction Caicedo's departure for around £5 million, but they will also seek to include a 20 per cent sell-on fee in any final deal.
Leicester ready to offload Gray
Leicester City are ready to offload Demarai Gray -according to 90min.
Tottenham, Everton, Southampton and Crystal Palace have all been credited with interest in the 24-year-old, who has fallen down the squad pecking order the King Power Stadium in recent months.
Leicester will embrace any offers for Gray in January, and have already identified Celtic's Ryan Christie and Reading star Michael Olise as potential replacements.
West Brom & Palace interested in Junker
Bodo-Glimt striker Kasper Junker is the subject of interest from West Brom and Crystal Palace - according to TeamTalk.
The two Premier League clubs are weighing up moves for the 26-year-old after seeing him fire his current club to the Norwegian league title by scoring 27 goals in 25 games.
Junker's current contract is not due to expire until 2022, but Bodo-Glimt may be ready to listen to offers for a prized asset in January.
Mourinho: Really, Really bad six months for Gedson
Jose Mourinho believes better days are ahead for Gedson Fernandes even if his spell with Tottenham is cut short in January.
Portugal international Fernandes joined on an 18-month loan deal from Benfica at the start of 2020.
The 21-year-old has only made 13 appearances for Spurs since then and was left out of the club's Europa League squad this season.
Read the full story on Goal.
Juve ask Napoli to lower Milik asking price
Juventus have asked Napoli to lower their asking price for Polish striker Arkadiusz Milik - according to Tuttosport.
The Partenopei are planning to hold out for an €18 million (£16m/$22m) fee for the 26-year-old in January, but the reigning Serie A champions are hoping to negotiate a cut-price deal.
Napoli will end up losing Milik for nothing unless they can broker a transfer in the new year, with his current contract set to expire next summer.
Inter target Damsgaard
Inter have identified Genoa winger Mikkel Damsgaard as a transfer target - according to Calcio Mercato.
The Nerazzurri have already opened enquiries over the 20-year-old's availability after tracking his progress at the start of the season.
Inter could launch a January bid for Damsgaard, who has scored twice in 12 Serie A appearances for Genoa this season.
Moyes keen to extend West Ham contract
West Ham boss David Moyes is keen to extend his stay at the club.
"We'll look at things going in to the new year some time but there's no great rush," he told reporters.
"I think because of our great start we want to make sure we're focused and we keep going."
Struggling Koeman given vote of confidence by Tusquets
Mariners sign Jankovic
Welcome Stefan Jankovic to the Mariners! The young attacking midfielder joins us from OFK Beograd.— Central Coast Mariners (@CCMariners) December 18, 2020
Arteta on the brink after yet another Arsenal horror show
The Gunners slumped to yet another defeat, this time to Everton, with their manager now needing a festive miracle to avoid losing his job.
Read more from Arsenal correspondent Charles Watts here!
James wanted on loan by Brighton
Brighton are lining up a loan move for out of favour Manchester United player Daniel James, reports the Sun.
The winger has barely featured in 2020-21 and was the subject of an enquiry from the Seagulls last summer.
Arteta 'understands' questions over his future
Mikel Arteta has admitted he understands questions about his position at Arsenal following the team's latest setback, but is focused on turning their fortunes around.
The Gunnes fell to a 2-1 defeat to Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday, to extend their winless run in the Premier League to seven games.
With Fulham securing a 1-1 draw at Newcastle later on Saturday, Arsenal are now only four points above the relegation places.
Rice a transfer priority for Lampard
PSG & Man City convinced Messi will move in 2021
Both sides will go all-out for summer transfer
Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City are certain that 2020-21 will be Lionel Messi's last season at Barcelona, reports 90 Min.
The Argentine tried to leave in the summer, and while Barca hold out hope of retaining their star both their European rivals will leave no stone unturned in their hopes of landing him when the current campaign comes to a close.
FC Dallas close on two new signings
Jones set for Man Utd exit
Manchester United defender Phil Jones is set to leave the club in January, reports the Daily Star.
West Brom and Derby are interested in taking the 28-year-old on a loan deal.
Barca presidential candidate makes Bellerin top target
Arsenal full-back began his career in Catalunya
Joan Laporta has made Arsenal's Hector Bellerin his top transfer priority should he once more become Barcelona president, claims the Mirror.
The ex-Blaugrana chief is prepared to pay up to £22 million to repatriate the right-back, who left Barca for Arsenal aged 16.