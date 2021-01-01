Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Ronaldo wants to stay at Man Utd beyond retirement

Juventus to let Ramsey go for free in January
Juventus will allow Aaron Ramsey to leave the club without asking for a transfer fee in January, claims the Sun.
West Ham, Everton and Newcastle have been linked with the Wales midfielder, who has fallen out of favour in Turin this season.
Barca begin talks over Dembele contract extension
Barcelona have opened talks with Ousmane Dembele over extending the striker's contract, according to Sport.
Dembele is out of contract in 2022, and the club are willing to give him two more years despite struggling with injuries throughout his time at Camp Nou.
Derby make progress in takeover attempts
Crisis-ridden Derby County are closing in on a sale, reports the Daily Mail.
The Rams, who were docked 12 points after falling into administration, have received interest from several potential bidders, while owner Mel Morris will write off around £100 million in loans owed to him by the club in efforts to clear debt from the balance sheet.
Ronaldo wants to stay at Man Utd beyond retirement
Star hopes to coach son at club once he hangs up boots
Cristiano Ronaldo is already planning for life after football at Manchester United, reports the Sun.
The 36-year-old forward wants to retire at Old Trafford, and then take the reins of the Reds' youth teams in order to coach his son Cristiano Jr through the ranks.
Tottenham to move for Kulusevski
Tottenham are weighing up an approach for Juventus' Dejan Kulusevski in January, according to the Mirror.
Director of football Fabio Paratici is keen on engineering a reunion for his former charge in Turin, having been instrumental in his initial move to Juve.