Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd & Liverpool set to battle for Saul

River Plate announce Pratto exit
A partir de una decisión tomada de común acuerdo entre el Club y el jugador, @PrattoLucas_ firmó este lunes la rescisión de su contrato con River.— River Plate (@RiverPlate) July 19, 2021
¡Éxitos y gracias para siempre, Oso! 👏 pic.twitter.com/tiPEjVX4Mj
Leicester seek Tielemans extension
Leicester City will intensify their efforts to tie Youri Tielemans to a longer deal at the club, reports the Daily Mail.
The Belgian has just two years left on his contract, and extending is seen as one of the Foxes' top priorities this summer.
Chelsea line up two Haaland alternatives
Chelsea have identified two potential forward signings should they fail to prise Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund, claims the Express.
Stuttgart’s Austrian striker Sasa Kalajdzic and Bayern legend Robert Lewandowski are both on the Blues' radar, with Dortmund reluctant to sell their gem.
Varane confirms wish to play for Man Utd (Fabrizio Romano)
Frenchman is keen for new experience away from Madrid
Raphaël Varane and his agents confirmed to Real Madrid his desire to try a new experience in the Premier League. He’ll be respectful waiting for the club agreement - but he wants Man United. 🔴 #MUFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 19, 2021
Varane also confirmed to Man Utd he’d be ‘ready’ to accept their contract bid.
Villarreal lead race for Danjuma
Villarreal are in pole position to secure the signing of Bournemouth's Arnaut Danjuma, claims the Sun.
The 24-year-old has also attracted attention from several Premier League clubs following Bournemouth's failure to win promotion back to the top flight in 2020-21.
Man Utd & Liverpool set to battle for Saul (Daily Mail)
Atletico star's reported Barca move has run into difficulties
Manchester United and Liverpool could go head to head in the battle for Atletico Madrid star Saul Niguez's signature, reports the Daily Mail.
Saul was reportedly close to a move to Barcelona in a deal which would see Antoine Griezmann return to the capital, but the swap move has now run into trouble, attracting interest from the Premier League pair.