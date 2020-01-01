Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Watford's Sarr on Liverpool shortlist

'Ronaldo will stay with us' - Juventus president Agnelli
Juventus President Andrea Agnelli has insisted that his star player Cristiano Ronaldo will stay with the club next season.
Ronaldo scored twice against Lyon on Friday, but the French side still shockingly eliminated Juve from the Champions League on away goals after a 2-2 aggregate result.
The 35-year-old scored 37 goals this season, which saw him break the club record for most goals in a single season.
Liverpool linked with Sarr
The Senegal star was relegated with the Hornets this term
Liverpool could make a move for Watford's Ismaila Sarr, reports the Liverpool Echo.
At 22, Sarr fits into Liverpool's transfer strategy, with the Reds looking to bring in players with the potential to improve in the short and long-term future.
Sarr would offer depth in attack, and the winger's friendship with Sadio Mane could lead to a move.
Wolves to assess Nuno's future after Europa League
Wolves will wait until after the club's Europa League run to assess Nuno Espirito Santo's future, according to the Daily Mail.
The manager's contract with the club expires at the end of next season, but those within the club are confident that they can keep hold of the Portuguese boss.
Any agreement would also see the manager's assistants also given new deals with the club.
Pescara terminate forward's contract after just four games
Valeri Bojinov has seen his contract with Pescara terminated after just four games, the club announced.
Pescara signed the Bulgarian forward in February, and he earned a red card before his official debut after being sent off for insulting the referee from the bench.
Bojinov has previously played for Parma, Sporting CP and Partizan.
Palace set to miss out on Eze
Crystal Palace are set to miss out on QPR's Eberechi Eze, reports The Sun.
Palace have targeted the midfielder, but have refused to budge on their £10 million ($13 million) offer, which included potential add-ons.
QPR, meanwhile, are looking for double that, leading to a breakdown in talks.
LAFC prepared to field transfer offers this summer
LAFC General Manager John Thorrington says that he has already received several enquiries about potential transfers.
Diego Rossi, Eduard Atuesta and Brian Rodriguez are among the club's players that have received interest from abroad, with Thorrington saying that there have been several "concrete offers" for various players.
“We evaluate everything in context, we take each offer on a case-by-case basis," Thorrington told MLSSoccer.com. "Whatever level of discount there is right now, we evaluate offers slightly differently. That’s the sensible thing to do, but that does not mean we’re going to shortchange an asset we have."