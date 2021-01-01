Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd lose interest in Conte

Ex-Newcastle United favourite Les Ferdinand believes his club should stay away from big names when it comes to reinforcing their squad.

“The priority is to get the team out of the relegation zone," he explained to the Sun.

“They’ve got to wait until January so it’s about planning and making money available to attract the players they’re going to need.

“It’s no quick fix. You’re going to have to bring in certain players to help you out of the predicament right now.