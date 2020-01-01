Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Atletico battle Bayern for Lamptey

Barca must sell before they can buy
The Catalans' financial situation means sales are needed
Barcelona will have to sell players in the winter transfer window in order to sign players in January.According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona’s interim president Carles Tusquets said: “If we sell during the winter transfer window, we will be able to buy. We can also sign players who are out of contract. That is the situation.”
Dier backs Alli to win Spurs future battle
Eric Dier has tipped Dele Alli to win his place back in the Tottenham side, reports Sky Sports.
Alli’s future is up in the air after slipping out of favour under Jose Mourinho, but Dier feels his team-mae has the ‘capacity’ and ‘drive’ to force his way back into favour.
Haaland tipped to sign for Liverpool by Salzburg chief
Erling Haaland will join Liverpool at some stage in his career, according to RB Salzburg sporting director Christoph Freund.
The Norwegian is making waves at Borussia Dortmund, but Freund feels he will end up at Anfield.
Atletico keeping tabs on Lamptey, Bayern and Sevilla also interested
The Seagulls flyer is in hot demand across Europe
Atletico Madrid have joined the race to sign former Chelsea right-back Tariq Lamptey from Brighton, claims the Daily Mail.
Bayern Munich and Sevilla are also said to be interested in the 20-year-old.
However, Brighton are hoping they can convince Lamptey to sign a new contract.
Flanagan set for Charleroi move
Former Liverpool defender Jon Flanagan is set for a move to Belgian side Charleroi, according to The Athletic.
Flanagan is a free agent after leaving Rangers at the end of the previous season, and will travel to Belgium on Tuesday to complete the move.