Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd move for £100m Joao Felix

Freidel hints at new signing for New England
New England Revolution head coach Brad Freidel has hinted at a new signing for the club in the near future.
While the MLS side's boss wouldn't pin down many specifics, he did say the club was hopeful of landing a fresh face close to MLS opening day
"I have a lot of relationships over in Europe and hopefully we’ll see a player coming through the door very soon," he said to MLSsoccer.com.
Milan becoming a favourite to land Lozano
Milan are becoming a very real contender for the services of Hirving Lozano, according to CalcioMercato.
The Mexican PSV star has caught the eye of a number of top teams, with Napoli thought to be among the leaders for his signature.
But a good relationship between Milan sporting director Leonardo and Lozano's agent, Mino Raiola, has the club looking like a real contender for his signature.
Manneh signs with FC Cincy
Welcome to the #FCCincy family, @kekuta16. 🔶🔷 #IgniteUnite pic.twitter.com/GfAzr8QTtV— FC Cincinnati (@fccincinnati) February 13, 2019
The club announced the move for the former Columbus Crew star on Wednesday, landing the winger from FC St. Gallen of the Swiss Super League on a free transfer.
Chelsea loanee close to permanent exit
On-loan Chelsea youngster Ola Aina could make his move to Torino permanent, according to the Mirror.
Aina, 22, has become a key player for the Serie A side, who are now interested in exercising the £9 million ($11.5m) purchase option included in the full-back's loan agreement.
Man City make Ndombele approach
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has stepped up efforts to land Lyon star Tanguy Ndombele, according to the Sun.
Ndombele is rated at £70 million ($90m) and has also caught the attention of City's rivals Manchester United.
Man Utd move for £100m Joao Felix
Reds scouts are following teenager in Portugal
Manchester United are set to make a £100 million ($128m) summer move for Benfica wonderkid Joao Felix, claims the Sun.
The 19-year-old midfielder has been watched on several occasions by Reds scouts and is rated as a star of the future.
Arsenal and Man Utd battle for Monchi
Arsenal face competition from Manchester United in their bid to land famed transfer supremo Monchi, claims the Mirror.
The Spaniard is one of the most respected sporting directors in the game thanks to his work with Sevilla and Roma.
PSG are also said to be interested in his services as reports that he is ready to cut ties with Roma grow.
Alexis injured in freak linesman collision
Alexis Sanchez was injured prior to his disappointing display off the bench against PSG when he ran into a linesman during his warm-up, according to the Daily Mail.
The Chilean once more failed to live up to expectations upon replacing Jesse Lingard, but it appears he may have an excuse having entered in less than peak condition.
And after injuring his leg he is now a doubt for Monday's FA Cup clash against Chelsea.