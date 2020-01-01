Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd to smash Premier League transfer record for Sancho

Bravo considers MLS option
Goalkeeper Claudio Bravo is considering a move to New York City FC in the summer as his contract winds down at Manchester City.
The 36-year-old, who was a hero in the Carabao Cup final win with a late save in the 2-1 victory over Aston Villa, is in the final three months of his current contract.
There is currently no sign of the Chile international being offered a new deal by the Premier League champions.
Barca drop Willian interest
Barcelona have dropped out of the race to sign Chelsea forward Willian in the summer.
The Brazilian's contract at Stamford Bridge expires at the end of the season and there has been long-term interest in him from the Nou Camp, who tried to sign him earlier this season.
But according to Mundo Deportivo, they have now decided against moving for the 32-year-old on a free transfer.
Galaxy eyed up Alvarez
LA Galaxy’s quest to bolster their defence in pre-season included a move for Ajax and Mexico defender Edson Alvarez, according to De Telegraaf.
The Dutch newspaper reports that Galaxy and Tottenham Hotspur were both interested, though no agreement could be reached.
Alvarez, who moved to the Eredivisie last July, has made 21 appearances with two goals for his new club.
New York capture Uruguayan
New York City have signed Uruguayan youth international midfielder Nicolas Acevedo.
The 20-year-old will make the move to the MLS from Uruguayan-based Liverpool FC, reports MLS Soccer.
Acevedo is a defensive midfielder who has already made 36 senior club appearances as well as gaining 17 caps with the Uruguayan U-20 team.
Emenalo in Milan link
Former Chelsea Technical Director Michael Emenalo is being linked with the sporting director role at Milan.
According to the Corriere dello Sport the Rossoneri are planning to bid farewell to Chief Football Officer, Zvonimir Boban and Technical Director, Paolo Maldini at the end of the season and are lining up Emenalo as a potential replacement.
Emenalo, 54, spent 10 years at Stamford Bridge but has been out of work since leaving Ligue 1 club Monaco, where he was sporting director for two years.
Burnley's Taylor in Foxes sights
Leicester City are casting an eye over Burnley’s Charlie Taylor as they compile a list of potential left-back successors to Ben Chilwell, reports The Times.
Chilwell, 23, been strongly linked with a summer move away from the Foxes with Chelsea, Manchester City and Tottenham all reportedly keen.
Taylor, 26, has established himself as first choice at Turf Moor after starting his career at Leeds where he was loaned out on several occasions before joining the Clarets in 2017.
Man City eye Dortmund teenager
Manchester City are tracking Borussia Dortmund's talented teenage centre back Nnamdi Collins, according to Bild.
The report claims City are ready to pay €2 million (£1.7m /$2.2m) for the starlet who only moved from Fortuna Dussledorf in the summer.
Adams earns new Leipzig deal
American midfielder Tyler Adams has signed a two-year contract extension with RB Leipzig until 2025, reports TSN.
Adams joined the Bundesliga side in January 2019 from the New York Red Bulls in the MLS.
The 21-year-old has been restricted to five games for Leipzig this season due to injury.
DC United swoop for veteran
DC United have bolstered their attack by signing former Columbus Crew striker Federico Higuain.
The 35-year-old Argentine is the brother of Juventus star Gonzalo.
Kepa still in Chelsea plans
Frank Lampard has insisted that out-of-favour keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga still has a future at Chelsea despite being dropped to the bench in recent games.
The Chelsea manager says the Spaniard, who became the world's richest keeper when he moved to Stamford Bridge in the summer of 2018, is in contention for tomorrow night's FA Cup clash with Liverpool.
"Every player here is in control of their destiny in terms of how they play and how they train," Lampard told Sky Sports. "Of course in the summer we look at the group as a whole but we're not looking beyond the game tomorrow night."
Blades keen to tie up key players
Sheffield United are deep in talks with a host of players as they bid to hang on to the majority of the squad which has served them so well in their first season back in the Premier. League.
The Sheffield Star claims that high on manager Chris Wilder's list to retain is Republic of Ireland international centre half John Egan who has been linked with Wolves.
Midfielder John Lundstram and wing back Enda Stevens are other targets for fresh deals at Bramall Lane before attention switches to midfield man Ollie Norwood and defender Chris Basham says the report.
Haaland offers hope to Man Utd & Real Madrid
Erling Haaland has offered hope to Manchester United and Real Madrid by hinting that he would like to emulate Zlatan Ibrahimovic by experiencing life in many different countries.
The exciting teenage frontman has already spent time in his native Norway with Molde and Austria with Red Bull Salzburg.
He is now starring for German giants Borussia Dortmund, having completed a switch to the Bundesliga during the January transfer window.
Chelsea target Telles rejects new Porto deal
Porto defender Alex Telles has rejected the chance to sign a contract extension with the club - as the Express reports.
Chelsea are interested in signing the 27-year-old this summer, with the Portuguese club likely to cash in on a prized asset before his current deal expires in 2021.
Telles, who has played for Porto since 2016, could compete for a starting spot at left-back alongside Marcos Alonso at Stamford Bridge should the Blues formalise their interest this summer.
Madrid & Tottenham set to battle for Traore
Real Madrid and Tottenham are both interested in signing Adama Traore from Wolves this summer - according to Don Balon.
The 24-year-old, who began his career at Barcelona, has previously admitted he would be open to joining the Blancos, but Spurs boss Jose Mourinho is hoping to lure the winger to north London.
Traore has contributed four goals and seven assists to Wolves' Premier League cause this season.
Juve cool interest in Napoli's Allan
Juventus have no plans to reignite their pursuit of Napoli midfielder Allan when the transfer market reopens - according to Calcio Mercato.
The Bianconeri tried to sign the 29-year-old in January, but baulked at Napoli's €40 million (£35m/$45m) asking price.
Allan's current employers have no plans to drop that price this summer, which is why Juve are now ready to move on to alternative targets.
Arsenal eyeing up move for Berardi
Arsenal are considering a bid for Sassuolo winger Domenico Berardi, according to Calciomercato.
The Gunners are in the market for more creativity and feel a player with nine goals and five assists in Serie A this season could be a useful addition.
Red Devils still keen on Koulibaly
Manchester United remain keen on Kalidou Koulibaly, claims the Evening Standard.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is said to hold the Napoli defender in the same regard as Liverpool centre-half Virgil van Dijk.
Real Madrid sought buyer for Mariano last summer
Real Madrid were open to the idea of selling Mariano Diaz during the summer of 2019, claims Calciomercato.
AC Milan and Roma were keen on a striker who netted in Sunday's Clasico clash with Barcelona, but they were proposing loan deal and the Blancos wanted a permanent transfer.
Woodman focused on the present
Freddie Woodman is giving little thought to his future at Newcastle, with the promising England U21 international goalkeeper focused on a loan spell at Swansea for now.
He has told BBC Sport Wales: "I’ve got 10 games left here at Swansea, and I’m going to enjoy every minute of it.
"I’ve done that for the last 36 games. I have enjoyed playing for this team, and this club, so I don't look any further ahead."
Wener & Dembele on Man Utd's wish list
Timo Werner and Ousmane Dembele figure prominently on Manchester United's transfer wish list, claims the Evening Standard.
The Red Devils are expected to be busy over the summer and are keeping a close eye on a prolific striker at RB Leipzig and World Cup-winning winger on the books at Barcelona.
Buffon yet to discuss Juve future
Gianluigi Buffon is yet to hold talks regarding his future at Juventus, his agent has told Tuttomercatoweb.
The veteran goalkeeper returned to Turin on a short-term deal last summer and is now 42 years of age.
Silvano Martina said when asked about another new contract: “We haven’t addressed that issue yet. He will decide. He seems fine, but we haven’t talked about it.”
Man City consider Rakitic swoop
Manchester City are weighing up a summer approach for Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic - according to Don Balon.
The Blaugrana may be tempted to cash in on the Croatian this summer, with his current contract set to expire in 2021.
City are considering a €45 million (£39m/$50m) swoop for Rakitic, who has featured in 20 La Liga matches for Barca this season.
Spurs set sights on Watford 'keeper Ben Foster
Tottenham have identified Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster as a transfer target - according to The Sun.
Jose Mourinho wants to bring in the 36-year-old to provide extra competition for first-choice shot-stopper Hugo Lloris between the sticks.
Spurs could sign Foster on a free transfer when his current deal at Watford expires this summer.
Man Utd to smash Premier League transfer record for Sancho
Red Devils to break the back for winger
Manchester United are preparing to smash the Premier League transfer record this summer, claims The Telegraph.
The Red Devils invested £89 million in Paul Pogba back in 2016, but are looking to raise the recruitment bar even further by luring Jadon Sancho away from Borussia Dortmund
Bremen to part with 13 players
Werder Bremen will part with 13 players if they slip out of the Bundesliga, according to Bild.
A first relegation since 1980 is on the cards, casting doubt over the future of many of those at the Weser Stadium.
Critchley leaves Liverpool
Celtic open contract talks with Edouard
Celtic have opened talks with Odsonne Edouard over a lucrative new contract, reports the Daily Record.
The highly-rated striker is already tied to terms with the Hoops until 2022, but he is attracting interest from afar and those at Parkhead are desperate to retain his services.
Sturridge released by Trabzonspor
Former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge has been released by Trabzonsport, the club have revealed on their official website.
The England international is now a free agent and could head back to England or a take on another new challenge elsewhere, such as MLS.
Chelsea set to cut Batshuayi asking price
Chelsea are prepared to sanction Michy Batshuayi's departure for a cut-price fee this summer - according to The Sun.
The Belgian striker has been deemed surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge, with the club now willing to listen to offers within the region of £20 million ($26m).
Batshuayi has only scored once in 16 Premier League outings this term.
Milan not giving up on Bernardeschi
Milan are planning to dip back into the transfer market for Juventus midfielder Federico Bernardeschi this summer - according to Calcio Mercato.
The Rossoneri failed to negotiate a deal for the 26-year-old during the winter window, but the club are confident of securing his signature later in the year.
Bernardeschi has racked up 17 Serie A appearances for Juventus this season.
Inter target Mertens offered new Napoli contract
Napoli have offered a new contract to star striker Dries Mertens in a bid to keep him at the club for next season.
The Inter Milan target's contract expires at the end of the current campaign with a host of European clubs interested in his services.
According to Sempre Inter, Napoli has presented Mertens with a two-year deal as they hope to retain the services of the 32-year-old Belgian.
Palace forward linked with United move
Crystal Palace striker Alexander Sorloth has been linked with a move to Manchester United, according to Your Local Guardian.
The Norweigan centre-forward, who is on loan at Turkish side Trabzonspor, has scored 19 goals and got six assists this season.
Sorloth's form has caught the eye of a number of clubs with United reportedly watching him during Trabzonspor's 5-2 win over Rizespor at the weekend.
Tottenham chase Smalling
Tottenham are ready to bring Chris Smalling back to the Premier League, claims Tuttosport.
The Manchester United defender has impressed on loan at Roma and has a strong relationship with Jose Mourinho from the pair's time together at Old Trafford.
Red Devils eyeing Stoke City teenager
Manchester United are keeping tabs on Stoke City's 18-year-old central defender Nathan Collins.
According to The Sun, the Red Devils have sent a scout to watch the centre-back as they look to make a move in the summer.
Collins made his first start for the Potters on Wednesday but was relegated to the bench for the weekend's league match.
Chievo sack coach Marcolini
Sergio Ramos may have played last Clasico
Madrid legend could leave over the summer
Real Madrid star Sergio Ramos finished on the winning side in what Don Balon claims may have been his last ever Clasico outing against Barcelona.
Ramos, who turns 34 at the end of the month, is out of contract in June 2021 and is considering leaving the Bernabeu when the 2019-20 season comes to an end, although he still feels in good enough physical condition to lead the Merengue defence.
Palace players urge Hodgson to sign new deal
Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has been urged by his squad to sign a new deal to stay at Selhurst Park.
“The players are keen to see the manager stay and enjoy playing for him,” full-back Joel Ward said after Saturday's victory over Brighton, in quotes reported by the Telegraph.
Sampaoli set to take over at Atletico Mineiro
England team doctor to be quizzed over medication accusations
England team doctor Rob Chakraverty will be questioned by the FA over allegations that he mishandled the allocation of thyroid medication to an athlete, reports the Daily Mail.
Emma Jackson claims that in his previous job at UK Athletics Chakraverty was responsible for health issues that forced the former middle-distance runner into retirement.
Should the accusations be confirmed, the doctor could find his post with the national team in jeopardy ahead of Euro 2020.
Arteta's transfer plans could be hit by Arsenal's financial woes
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta admits difficult decisions will have to be made this summer in the transfer market.
The north London club saw their best route back to the Champions League closed on Thursday night when they exited the Europa League after a shock defeat to Olympiacos.
And then just 24 hours later Arsenal announced a loss after tax for 2018-19 of £27.1 million. It was the club’s first overall loss since 2002.