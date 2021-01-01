Bale future reveal will 'cause chaos'
His decision is apparently already made, but fans will have to wait to hear it
Gareth Bale says that he knows where his future lies beyond the summer but that if he says anything now it will “cause chaos”.
Bale has spent the last season on loan at Tottenham from Real Madrid, though it is unclear whether he might stay with the Premier League club, return to Spain or move elsewhere.
The Wales star bagged a double for Spurs as they shocked Leicester 4-2 on the final day of the season on what may be his farewell appearance for the London club.
Leicester head up Boga hunt
Leicester have emerged as a rival to Atalanta and Napoli to sign Sassuolo wide man Jeremie Boga, reports Calciomercato.
The 24-year-old has not hit the heights this term that he scaled last season but remains an intriguing prospect for several suitors.
Now, the Foxes will fight the Serie A duo in a race for his services.
Bielsa agrees new Leeds deal
Marcelo Bielsa has agreed a new one-year deal with Leeds United, claims The Sun.
The Argentine guided the Whites to a top-half finish in their first season back in the Premier League and was on hand to take the applause of a homecoming crowd at Elland Road on Sunday against West Brom.
Known for his historic short-term commitments, the veteran manager now looks set officially ink his name for a fouth year at the helm, extending what is already his longest coaching tenure.
Garcia says goodbye to Lyon
🎙 @RudiGarcia: “We’re very disappointed tonight. It’s a nightmare scenario. It was my last game tonight and I would have liked to have left the club in the Champions League. The adventure ends here.”#OLOGCN pic.twitter.com/FuhgODG8QP— Olympique Lyonnais 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@OL_English) May 23, 2021
Gattuso sacked by Napoli
Gennaro Gattuso has been sacked as Napoli manager after missing out on the Champions League 👋 pic.twitter.com/84IVJeobTV— Goal (@goal) May 23, 2021