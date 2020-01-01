Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City prepare summer bid for €85m Inter star Skriniar

Guardiola lining up Gilmour bid
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is a big fan of Chelsea starlet Billy Gilmour and is considering making a move, claims El Desmarque.
The 18-year-old midfielder has been catching the eye for the Blues, with his potential being noted by leading sides across Europe.
Chelsea battling with Inter for SMS
Chelsea and Inter remain keen on Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, according to FCInterNews.
The Serie A side are considered to be leading the chase, with Premier League heavyweights Manchester United no longer in the running.
Atlanta fail with Ramirez approach
Atlanta United have, according to Sports Illustrated, failed in a bid to land Christian Ramirez.
The United States international forward is currently on the books of the Houston Dynamo.
Atlanta acquire Williams
Atlanta United have taken JJ Williams off Birmingham Legion FC, it has been revealed.
The 22-year-old had been taking in a loan spell outside of MLS, but the option was always there for him to be recalled.
Price pens new Rapids deal
The Captain & the Set Piece 👑@jacko_8 is here to stay!— Colorado Rapids (@ColoradoRapids) March 5, 2020
Celtic could land Ibe for free
Celtic could land Jordon Ibe from Bournemouth for free this summer, claim the Glasgow Times.
The 24-year-old has made just two Premier League appearances this season and has rarely looked like delivering on the expectation of his big-money move from Liverpool four years ago.
Ibe was a target for Celtic last summer, and the Cherries are apparently now willing to see him leave for free.
Milan going all out for Upamecano
AC Milan are keenly interested in RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano, according to Mundo Deportivo.
Head scout Geoffrey Moncada has reportedly been trailing the Frenchman for some time, while sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli has already begun trying to convince Upamecano on the move.
The 21-year-old is believed to have a release clause of €60 million (£52m/$68m).
Bayern & Dortmund hold Meunier talks
Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund have both held talks with the representatives of PSG right-back Thomas Meunier.
The 28-year-old Belgium right-back is out of contract at the end of the season, but hasn't decided on his future just yet.
Juve postpone Zaniolo move
Juventus have decided to postpone their planned move for Roma starlet Nicolo Zaniolo, report CalcioMercato.
Roma have no desire to lose the 20-year-old and, after a serious injury, Juve are prepared to wait and monitor his recovery.
They had reportedly been planning a move above the €55 million (£48m/$62m) mark.
'Aubameyang could go the same way as Ramsey'
Arsenal face a fight on their hands to keep hold of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, according to former Gunners forward Kevin Campbell.
Mikel Arteta is keen to keep Aubameyang at the club beyond the end of his current contract, but faces competition with a number of top clubs thought to be interested.
Watkins reveals Premier League 'dream'
Brentford star Ollie Watkins has left the door open to a Premier League move if the Bees don't secure promotion from the Championship this season.
Watkins, 24, has 34 goals to his name since the beginning of last season and has been linked with Tottenham, West Ham and Crystal Palace.
“The dream is to play with Brentford in the Premier League and hopefully that can happen," he told the Evening Standard.
"I don’t know what’s around the corner but I am really happy at Brentford. There are good people, good players and I am really happy there so hopefully we get promoted and we are playing Premier League football next year."
Hodgson signs new Palace contract
Roy Hodgson has signed a new contract at Crystal Palace, with his previous deal set to expire at the end of the season.
✍ Roy Hodgson has signed a one-year contract extension, keeping him at the club until 2021!#CPFC— Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) March 6, 2020
Giroud makes Chelsea U-turn
Olivier Giroud says he is open to staying at Chelsea beyond the end of the season despite having come close to making a January move away from the club.
The World Cup winner has said: "I think I have two, three nice seasons in front of me. It's not the time to talk about contracts. But one more time I will take a decision when it comes."
Chelsea join Liverpool in Cakir chase
‘Does Pogba want to stay or go?’
Paul Pogba has been urged to make a decision on his Manchester United future, with Rio Ferdinand admitting that a distracting saga is doing the “topsy-turvy” Red Devils few favours.
The Red Devils legend has told BT Sport: "Does he want to stay or go? Does Ole want to keep him? Once that's ironed out you can build your team."
Will Aubameyang stay at Arsenal?
Shelvey & Ritchie sign new Magpies deals
Newcastle pair Jonjo Shelvey and Matt Ritchie have each extended their contracts at the club until 2023.
Shelvey told NUFC TV: "It feels like a home. The people here, ever since I came to the club, have made me feel so welcome.
"I've had some good times and some bad times here, but it's mainly good and it's just an enjoyable place to come in and work, and the city in general has been really good for me."
Millwall wanted Brighton's Molumby permanently
Millwall wanted to sign on-loan Brighton midfielder Jayson Molumby on a permanent deal, manager Gary Rowett has revealed.
The 20-year-old recently signed a new two-and-a-half-year contract with the Seagulls.
“He has done so well that Brighton have wanted to re-sign him,” Rowett told London News Online.
“He was a player we were hoping they maybe didn’t see as playing first-team football for them soon and that he might be one we potentially tried to buy.
No talks with Madrid for Ceballos - Arteta
Arsenal haven't opened talks with Real Madrid over a permanent move for Dani Ceballos, Mikel Arteta has said.
The 23-year-old is on loan with the Gunners until the end of the season, but the deal doesn't include a clause to make it permanent.
"We haven't had any conversations," Arteta told reporters.
Custodio takes over at Braga
Van Persie returns to Feyenoord
Robin van Persie is returning to Eredivisie side Feyenoord as a striker coach, according to RTV Rijnmond.
The 36-year-old is expected to work closely with 20-year-old January signing Robert Bozenik.
Van Persie spent the final season and a half of his playing career at Feyenoord, scoring 25 goals in 45 games.
Solskjaer pleased with Ighalo impact since arrival
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praised Odion Ighalo for "doing what it says on the tin" with his brace for Manchester United against Derby County.
Ighalo netted a brace after Luke Shaw's opener at Pride Park on Thursday as United claimed a 3-0 victory in the FA Cup fifth round.
The former Nigeria international joined United on loan from Shanghai Shenhua in January and is already up to three goals in six games.
Juventus renew efforts to sign €100m Icardi
Juventus are set to make another attempt to land Mauro Icardi this summer, claims Calciomercato.
Icardi had been linked with Inter's Serie A rivals prior to his move to PSG in 2019.
And the Bianconeri are once more in the hunt for his signature, although they would have to pay out an estimated €100 million (£87m/$112m) to convince the French side to sell.
Milan consider Upamecano bid
Milan are once more considering an approach for RB Leipzig's Dayot Upamecano, reports Calciomercato.
The defender has also been linked with Arsenal, and was said to be a target for AC Milan last summer before ultimately staying in the Bundesliga.
Canouse signs new DC United deal
NEWS | @RussellCanouse signs three-year contract extension ✍️— D.C. United (@dcunited) March 5, 2020
🔗 | https://t.co/AIqZSdWagc#DCU | #VamosUnited pic.twitter.com/SekCxrU7dE
Man Utd demand £25m for Roma target Smalling
Roma reconsidering permanent deal
Roma will have to put up £25 million ($32m) should they wish to sign Chris Smalling on a permanent deal, claims Metro.
The Manchester United defender has impressed this season on loan in Italy, but United's high valuation of their player has led Roma to reconsider the signing.
Everton to make move for Celtic star Edouard
Everton could make a summer bid for Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard, The Daily Mail suggests.
The Toffees have scouted the Bhoys star several times this season, but so have Premier League rivals Tottenham and Leicester.
He is expected to cost at least £30 million ($39m).
Man City prepare new bid for €85m Skriniar
Inter determined to hold on to Slovakian defender
Manchester City are lining up a summer offer for Inter centre-back Milan Skriniar, Calciomercato claims.
The Slovakian defender has been high on the Premier League giants' shopping list and are reported to have previously made a €65 million bid for him.
Although Inter would rather hold on to the 25-year-old, they are said to value him at around €85m (£74m/$95m).
Ancelotti wants Baines to stay at Everton
Carlo Ancelotti says he wants Leighton Baines to sign a new contract at Everton.
The left-back signed a one-year extension at the club last summer and has made just five Premier League appearances this term, but the Italian coach wants to keep him around for at least one more season.
"The idea of the club is: ‘Don’t stop playing, stay with us for the next year’,” Ancelotti told Everton's website. "We would like to keep him and are going to talk with him.
“It would be good for us if he can stay. Physically, he has no problem. It depends on what he is thinking and whether he wants to continue. I think he wants to continue but it is his decision.”
Juventus to battle PSG for Icardi signing
Juventus are considering a summer bid for Inter striker Mauro Icardi, Calciomercato reports.
The Argentine striker is on loan at Paris Saint-Germain and the French giants are eager to keep him on a permanent deal, but he is also on the Serie A giants' list.
Arsenal to sell Ozil, Guendouzi & Sokratis to finance Kokcu move
Mikel Arteta happy to let trio leave to bring in Feyenoord starlet
Arsenal will offload Mesut Ozil, Matteo Guendouzi and Sokratis Papastathopoulos in order to finance the summer signing of Orkun Kokcu from Feyenoord, The Daily Mail says.
The Gunners are leading the race to sign the Feyenoord youngster as they are lining up a summer move for him, but they will have to make room to be able to afford him.
Mikel Arteta is ready to let the trio go if it means they can bring in the promising 19-year-old.