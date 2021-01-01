Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Liverpool want shock Suarez reunion

Bayern want four signings this summer
Bayern Munich are eager to make four additions to their squad this summer, reports TZ.
A deal for Dayot Upamecano has already been done, while Omar Richards is also on his way, and there will be more movement at the Allianz Arena in a bid to further bolster Hansi Flick’s ranks.
Tomori open to AC Milan stay
AC Milan are eager to put a permanent deal in place for Fikayo Tomori, and Gazzetta dello Sport reports that the Chelsea defender is keen to remain at San Siro.
The England international has impressed since making a loan move to Italy over the winter and the terms of a full-time transfer are now being thrashed out.
Juventus refusing to raise Dybala offer
Juventus are refusing to increase their offer to Paulo Dybala as he stalls on the signing of a new contract, reports Football Italia.
The Argentine forward is approaching the final 12 months of his current deal and, after rejecting the offers put to him by the Bianconeri so far, may need to be sold during the summer transfer window.
Tottenham join the hunt for Hoppe
Tottenham are the latest side to join the hunt for Schalke striker Matthew Hoppe, claims AS.
The American frontman has been linked with Liverpool, Villarreal, Valencia and Ajax after enjoying a record-setting season in Germany.
Gil is not a top priority for Barcelona
Bryan Gil is not a target that Barcelona consider to be a top priority, reports Mundo Deportivo.
The Catalan giants have been keeping a close eye on the 20-year-old winger, who is on loan at Eibar from Sevilla, but no approach is being lined up as yet.
Celtic open talks with Keane
Celtic have opened talks with Roy Keane regarding their managerial vacancy, claims Football Insider.
The Manchester United legend took in a brief spell at Parkhead before hanging up his boots and could return to Glasgow as successor to Neil Lennon.
Man Utd committed to new Solskjaer contract (ESPN)
Red Devils to hand out extended deal
Manchester United are, according to ESPN, committed to handing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer a new contract.
There have been suggestions that silverware would be required this season in order for the Norwegian to earn fresh terms, but the Red Devils are planning an extension regardless.
Fener interested in Low
Fenerbahce are interested in signing Joachim Low as their new head coach when he leaves the German national team, Bild reports.
It is claimed that the Turkish club will soon approach the 61-year-old to gauge his interest in a return to the team he led in 1998-99.
Blades owner explains Wilder exit in detail
Sheffield United owner Prince Abdullah has revealed Chris Wilder 𝘁𝘄𝗶𝗰𝗲 offered to resign as manager and requested a £4m severance fee to do so.— Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) March 25, 2021
Sandro to take over SpVgg Unterhaching U19s
Former Bayern Munich striker Sandro Wagner has agreed a deal to become SpVgg Unterhaching's Under-19s coach.
"I am very happy about the opportunity to take over a U19 at SpVgg Unterhaching," the 33-year-old told the club's official website.
"I see this as a great opportunity to gain valuable experience in daily dealing with an ambitious team shortly before the senior area. Haching does a great job of training.
"All of this and the very good discussions with those responsible convinced me that this is the ideal start for me as a club coach.
"I am very grateful for the trust you have placed in me and I am already looking forward to further developing the team and the individual players."
Hakimi's agent addresses future
The agent of Inter's Achraf Hakimi has addressed the topic of his client's future as rumours linking the full-back to Arsenal and Chelsea continue to swirl.
Spurs sees Casteels as Pope alternative
The Daily Mail reports that Tottenham have been priced out of a move for Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope.
Cheaper alternatives are now being identified, with Belgium international Koen Casteels - who is currently on the books at Wolfsburg - among those that Spurs have had scouted on a regular basis this season.
Garcia snubbed Chelsea and Arsenal
Eric Garcia has snubbed advances from Arsenal and Chelsea in order to line up a summer switch to Barcelona, claims the Daily Star.
The highly-rated centre-half is set to leave Manchester City when his contract expires, with options to remain in England overlooked in favour of returning to his roots in Catalunya.
Arsenal could offload five senior stars
Arsenal efforts to free up funds and space in their squad could lead to five senior stars being moved on reports The Mirror.
David Luiz, Hector Bellerin, Mohamed Elneny, Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah may be allowed to leave Emirates Stadium as their contract expires or suitable bids are tabled.
Spurs set sights on Gonzalez
Tottenham have, according to Sky Sports, set their sights on Stuttgart forward Nicholas Gonzalez.
With Gareth Bale ready to head back to Real Madrid at the end of his loan spell, Spurs are in the process of lining up alternative targets.
Will Ronaldo remain at Juventus?
Bayern not interested in linked Vazquez
Despite recent rumours linking Real Madrid's Lucas Vazquez to Bayern Munich, there is no interest from the Bavarians, writes Bild reporter Tobi Altschaffl.
Hansi Flick's side does not see a fit for Vazquez, whose contract is set to expire.
Silva ready for Chelsea extension
Thiago Silva is eager to extend his Chelsea contract, writes The Sun, with his time in London thus far proving enjoyable despite injury setbacks.
The veteran centre-back has missed extended time this year because of a thigh problem.
Barca could send Trincao to England
Francisco Trincao, one of many highly regarded Barcelona prospects, could be shipped to England if Ronald Koeman's recent formation change becomes a lasting feature of the side, claims El Confidencial.
The 21-year-old winger is specifically linked to Wolves, who bought Nelson Semedo from the Blaugranes last summer.
Vidal set for Inter departure
Arturo Vidal might be in his final months with Inter Milan, as Gazzetta dello Sport write that the cash-strapped club is looking to sell him soon.
Marseille, Galatasaray and Flamengo are listed as potential landing spots.
Lazio target pair of forwards
Gazzetta dello Sport writes that Lazio could bid for River Plate striker Rafael Santos Borre and Rangers attacker Ianis Hagi in the coming transfer window.
The Italian club has the second-worst scoring record of Serie A's top half this season.
Sunderland seek permanent Sanderson deal
Sunderland have asked Wolves whether they can strike a deal to keep on-loan defender Dion Sanderson beyond this campaign, claims the Daily Mail.
Brighton and Brentford are also interested in Sanderson, though, meaning an estimated £2 million fee could be pushed upward.
Torres open to Man Utd switch (Manchester Evening News)
The centre-back has emerged as a top target for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Villarreal defender Pau Torres is willing to move to England to join Manchester United if an offer comes, and the club are willing to listen to a player-plus-cash offer from the Red Devils, reports the Manchester Evening News.
United are set to make Torres a summer priority as they try to strengthen their stable of centre-backs.
Benfica close in on Costa capture
Benfica are nearing a deal for free-agent striker Diego Costa, writes Mundo Deportivo, with a deal agreed upon in principle.
Marseille have also made an offer to Costa, but he prefers to join the Portugese side instead.
Liverpool want shock Suarez reunion (Fichajes)
The Reds are said to be in the hunt for a veteran goalscorer, with their former star capable of filling that role
Liverpool are set to make an offer to Atletico Madrid for striker Luis Suarez, according to Fichajes.
Earlier in his career Suarez scored 69 Premier League goals in just four seasons with the Reds. If Mohamed Salah were to leave the Reds, he would make for a big-name replacement.
The 34-year-old has remained effective this campaign, netting 19 times in La Liga.