Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Liverpool want shock Suarez reunion

Former Bayern Munich striker Sandro Wagner has agreed a deal to become SpVgg Unterhaching's Under-19s coach.

"I am very happy about the opportunity to take over a U19 at SpVgg Unterhaching," the 33-year-old told the club's official website.

"I see this as a great opportunity to gain valuable experience in daily dealing with an ambitious team shortly before the senior area. Haching does a great job of training.

"All of this and the very good discussions with those responsible convinced me that this is the ideal start for me as a club coach.

"I am very grateful for the trust you have placed in me and I am already looking forward to further developing the team and the individual players."