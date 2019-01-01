Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Sterling won't renew with Man City unless Guardiola stays

Man Utd and PSG willing to pay €60m for Zaniolo
Both Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain are ready to pay €60 million (£52m/$66m) for Roma midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo, reports Il Messaggero.
The 20-year-old recently scored his first international goal for Italy and has been in fine form for Roma this season.
While Zaniolo is happy at Roma, the club may struggle to turn down the huge sum United and PSG appear ready to offer.
Sterling won't renew with City unless Guardiola stays
The star winger has 18 months remaining on his current deal
Raheem Sterling will not sign a new deal with Manchester City unless Pep Guardiola commits his long-term future to the club, according to The Sun.
Sterling has entered the last 18 months of his current contract, and has become one of the world's top attacking players under the Spaniard's guidance.
Should Guardiola walk away from City, then the 24-year-old would follow him out the door.
Bruce after Hull's Bowen for Newcastle
Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce wants Hull’s Jarrod Bowen but is willing to wait for the winger, as reported by the Star.
Bruce took Bowen to Humberside from Hereford in 2014 and his free-scoring form has confirmed the Magpies chief’s belief that he is worth signing for a second time.
The 22-year-old goes into Sunday’s Championship game at Middlesbrough with 10 goals in all competitions already this season.
Aston Villa after Liverpool's Brewster
Liverpool starlet Rhian Brewster is a loan target for several clubs in January with Aston Villa leading the race, as reported by the Mirror.
Manager Jurgen Klopp revealed on Friday that he was willing to let the 19-year-old go out for the second half of the season to get more first-team football.
Villa boss Dean Smith wants Brewster to add another option up front as the club look to move away from the Premier League's bottom three.
United will look at loan market in January, says Solskjaer
Manchester United could make use of the loan market to strengthen their team in January, according to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
United are still looking to recover from their worst start to a league season for 30 years, languishing in 10th in the Premier League and having lost four of their opening 12 games.
“[Buying players] is about who we think is going to be good for the club in the long term, not just for three or four months," Solskjaer said.
“Maybe one or two could be a loan deal, but that's not a money thing, that's to help the team. But we're getting players back. We're looking at what can be available for us."
United to be frustrated in bid for Haaland
Manchester United will miss out on Erling Braut Haaland as RB Leipzig have first refusal on the striker, as reported by the Mirror.
Old Trafford boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had made the 19-year-old Red Bull Salzburg star his top target for the January transfer window.
But his chances of securing the player have been dashed because of a contractual tie-up between the two branded clubs, which includes a £25.7m ($33m/€30m) release clause.
Dortmund join the race for Tottenham's Parrott
The Bundesliga side are looking to snatch the 17-year-old away from SpursBorussia Dortmund want to get a jump on arch-rivals Bayern Munich in the race to land Tottenham youngster Troy Parrott, as reported by the Express.
Dortmund have reaped the rewards of the successful signing of England international Jadon Sancho from Manchester City two years ago.
And the Bundesliga side are now hoping to go back to England to land another exciting teenage star.