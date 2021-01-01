Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Newcastle enter Icardi race

Roberto set for Barca renewal
Sergi Roberto hopes to renew with Barcelona and refresh his current deal in the near future, via Sport.
The Spain international, a graduate of the club's academy, has been at Camp Nou his whole senior career.
Now, he looks poised to extend that stay despite Barca's troubles on and off the field.
Newcastle enter Icardi race
Newcastle have entered the pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain attacker Mauro Icardi alongside Tottenham and Juventus, says Calciomercato.
The Magpies are out to bolster their ranks following the Saudi takeover and look poised to bring in some big guns.
PSG forward Icardi is one such name, but whether he would be tempted to leave Parc des Princes is another thing, particularly if Kylian Mbappe's mooted exit frees up more minutes.
Bruce set for bumper pay-off
Steve Bruce will pocket around £8 million ($11m) if Newcastle United decide to sack him imminently, per The Telegraph.
While no final decision has been made on the Magpies boss' future, it appears clear his days are numbered at St James Park following the Saudi takeover.
If he does go however, he will land a major windfall to shift him off the books.
Marotta reveals Haaland regrets
Former Juventus CEO Giuseppe Marotta has revealed that he spurned the chance to sign Erling Haaland on a cut-price deal.
Speaking at the Trento Sport Festival, current Inter CEO Marotta said: “One of my biggest regrets was the Haaland deal. I was Juventus CEO and we had the chance to sign him for €2 million from Molde.
"It was close. Now it’s impossible to see Haaland in Serie A - there’s no chance for Italian clubs to sign him next summer.”
Gnabry close to Bayern extension
Serge Gnabry scores again for German national team… and his contract extension with FC Bayern is expected to be signed soon. Verbal agreement at final stages. 🔴🤝 #Bayern— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 8, 2021
Matter of time for paperworks. Gabry is prepared to accept. #Gnabry pic.twitter.com/xM2eBJdSFV