Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barcelona identify potential Valverde replacements

Flick focused on Dortmund
Bayern Munich caretaker boss Hansi Flick is focused on the task in hand, even though Bayern's hiring of a new manager could affect his role at the club.
Ahead of one of the biggest games of the season, Der Klassiker between Bayern and Dortmund, Flick said he is viewing the game as the finish line.
Newcastle boss discusses Xhaka transfer
Newcastle manager Steve Bruce was asked about the possibility of signing Arsenal's Granit Xhaka in January.
The Gunners former captain could leave the club after his relationship with the fans soured and he was stripped of the captaincy.
Bruce refused to be drawn on the situation but acknowledged the player's quality.
Darwin Quintero set for Minnesota exit
Minnesota United are attempting to offload Darwin Quintero according to the Athletic.
The Colombian has fallen out of favour with head coach Adrian Heath, and the club would like to free up another Designated Player spot.
2024 Champions League final in New York?
UEFA could be set to stage the 2024 Champions League final outside Europe, according to Morning Consult.
Potential corporate partners and media rights holders have been told that the New York market is a possible location for the event.
Should the move go ahead, it would be the first time the final has been held outside Europe.
Three in line for Barca job
Catalan club draw up short list of possible Valverde replacements
Last season's La Liga champions are lining up potential successors to Ernesto Valverde according to Spanish radio station El Transistor.
River Plate manager Marcelo Gallardo, Ronald Koeman and Erik ten Hag are the names being considered, but Barcelona will not rush into a decision to sack Valverde.
Xhaka could have played his last game for Arsenal
Arsenal's Granit Xhaka could be available in January after Unai Emery admitted the rift between the 27-year-old and some Arsenal fans may not be able to be repaired.
The Swiss midfielder ruled himself out of the trip to Vitoria on Thursday and Saturday's Premier League meeting with Leicester.
"I don’t know if he’s going to play again,” admitted Emery.
Mbappe to Liverpool?
The PSG man has been linked with the European champions
"No chance," according to Jurgen Klopp.
The Paris Saint-Germain forward had been linked with Liverpool ahead of next season, but the German boss said such a transfer would be impossible.
"Absolutely no chance, sorry for killing that story," he said. "I don't think there is a club in the world that can buy Kylian Mbappe from PSG."