Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barcelona make Eriksen enquiry

Napoli ready €20m bid for Mainz star Mateta
Napoli have prepared a €20 million offer for Mainz striker Jean-Philippe Mateta, Calciomercato reports.
The Serie A side expect Fernando Llorente to leave as he is in talks with Inter and they have settled on the 22-year-old to replace him.
Bournemouth join Watford & Newcastle in Rose race
Full-back has fallen out of favour at Tottenham
Bournemouth are the latest Premier League side to show interest in Tottenham full-back Danny Rose this month.
Newcastle and Watford have been linked with the 29-year-old, who has been left out of the Spurs squad in recent weeks, but Mirror Sport claims the Cherries want him, too.
Tousarts to join Hertha from Lyon
Hertha Berlin and Lyon have reached an agreement that will see Lucas Tousarts join the Bundesliga side.
L'Equipe reports Hertha will pay around €25 million (£21m/$28m) to land the 22-year-old midfielder, who will sign a five-and-a-half-year contract before returning to Lyon on loan for the rest of the season.
Stoke striker Campbell snubs Celtic & Rangers offers
Stoke striker Tyrese Campbell has rejected offers from Celtic and Rangers.
The 20-year-old is available for free at the end of the season and held talks over a pre-contract agreement with both Old Firm rivals.
But Daily Record reports that he notified them on Thursday that he will not be moving to Scotland this summer.
AC Milan target Benfica midfielder
AC Milan and Benfica are in early talks over a deal for 20-year-old midfielder Florentino, according to Sport Mediaset.
The Portugal Under 21 international has made 13 appearances for the Lisbon outfit this season and is contracted to the club for another four years.
Florentino has a €100 million (£84m/$111m) release clause in his contract but Milan are trying to talk Benfica down from that figure.
Brighton offered Leicester & Aston Villa target Guirassy
Amiens striker Serhou Guirassy could be on his way to the Premier League after he was offered to Brighton, The Daily Mail claims.
The 23-year-old has impressed in France since joining from Koln and is wanted by Aston Villa and Leicester City.
Amiens are prepared to let him go if a good offer comes in and Brighton can get him on loan with an option to buy him outright at the end of the season.
Barcelona join Inter in Eriksen chase
The Catalans could swoop in with January bid
Barcelona have contacted Tottenham to enquire about Christian Eriksen, Sky Sports reports.
The attacking midfielder is close to joining Inter this month and is reported to have met with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy to persuade him to let him join the San Siro outfit.But Barca have asked about his availability and could swoop in with an offer this month.
Chelsea consider Pope move amid Kepa struggles
Chelsea are considering a January swoop for Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope to put pressure on Kepa Arrizabalaga, The Daily Mail reports.
The Spanish shot-stopper is struggling between the posts for Frank Lampard’s side and they are looking for a new goalkeeper to provide some competition, with Pope top of their list of candidates.
Inter talks with Llorente threaten Giroud move
Olivier Giroud’s hopes of joining Inter Milan this month may be over as the Serie A side have opened talks with Fernando Llorente, says Sky Sports.
Inter have been linked with Chelsea striker Giroud for several months as coach Antonio Conte wants to bring him to San Siro.
But the club are now looking at an 18-month loan deal for Llorente, who joined Napoli from Tottenham last summer.