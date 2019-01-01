Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd could lose De Gea to Juventus for free

Man Utd back in for Dybala
Manchester United could attempt to resurrect their deal to sign Paulo Dybala from Juventus in the January transfer window, according to Calciomercato.
The Argentina international knocked United back over the summer but, with other players ahead of him in Maurizio Sarri's plans this season, could have a change of heart if he finds his playing time limited.
Dybala, 25, has played just 14 minutes of Juve's two Serie A games so far this season.
Van Dijk agrees £200k-per-week new deal at Liverpool
Virgil van Dijk has earned a considerable pay rise with a bumper new six-year contract at Liverpool, according to the Mirror.
Though the Dutchman's previous deal hadn't been set to expire until 2023, a new agreement had been in the offing over the summer and Manchester United's offer to Harry Maguire is reported to have set a benchmark for the figures.
Van Dijk is now set to earn a basic wage of £200,000 ($245k) per week - up from £125,000 ($153k), and less dependant on bonus clauses and add-ons than his previous deal.
Southampton and Newcastle to battle for £20m Bowen
Hull City forward Jarrod Bowen remains a target for Premier League teams, report the Express, with Southampton and Newcastle ready to bid for him in January.
After notching 22 league goals for the Tigers last season, the 22-year-old already has three in six this time around and could cost £20 million ($24.5m) as a result.
Hull managed to keep hold of their star man over the summer, but may find things more difficult depending on where they are in the Championship table come January.
Juve want De Gea on a free transfer
Keeper's Man Utd contract is up at end of season
Juventus are looking to enact another free transfer raid on a Premier League side according to the Mirror, with Manchester United's David De Gea the latest man in their sights.
The Spanish goalkeeper's contract at Old Trafford is up at the end of the season, and Juve are thought to have kept tabs on his situation for some time.
The Serie A giants plucked Aaron Ramsey from Arsenal for free this year, after taking Emre Can from Liverpool last summer.