Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barca want Aguero on free transfer

Orlando's Jansson signs new contract
Orlando City's Robin Jansson has signed a new contract, the club confirmed.
The 29-year-old defender originally signed for Orland in 2019 , joining from AIK in Sweden.
Jansson, who signed a two-year deal with options for 2023 and 2024, started in all 50 of his regular-season appearances in MLS.
AC Milan chasing Bayern starlet
AC Milan are one of several clubs looking to sign Bayern Munich starlet Leon Dajaku, Goal and Spox can confirm.
Union Berlin, Cologne and Nice are also hoping to sign the 19-year-old forward.
Villa forward joins Walsall on loan
Aston Villa forward Tyriek Wright has joined Walsall on loan, the club confirmed.
Wright has made 11 appearances for Villa's U-23s, scoring twice in the Premier League 2.
The forward will be available for Walsall as soon as this weekend's League Two game against Oldham Athletic.
FC Dallas trade Barrios to Rapids
FC Dallas have traded Michael Barrios to the Colorado Rapids, the club confirmed.
Barrios, who joined FC Dallas in 2015 and finished as the club’s leading assist maker in three separate seasons, will now head to Colorado in exchange for an international roster spot and a draft pick.
"[My time with FC Dallas] was practically part of my life because I have been in Dallas for six years," Barrios said. "Where they supported me as if they were my second family. The club was my second home. So, I’m grateful to them for all this time that they gave me their support and their trust.
More than 15 clubs bid for Balogun
More than 15 clubs have made bids for Arsenal youngster Folarin Balogun, reports Fabrizio Romano.
The 19-year-old forward will be a free agent in the summer if Arsenal can't tie him down to a new contract.
RB Leipzig had been linked but are reported not to have made an offer at this stage.
Atletico loan Dembele with €33.5m purchase option
La Liga leaders boosted by new forward
La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid have completed the signing of Moussa Dembele from Lyon on an initial loan deal with an option to buy for €33.5 million (£30m/$41m).
Barcelona rejected chance to sign Ronaldo - Laporta
Barcelona's former president and current presidential candidate Joan Laporta says the club turned down the chance to sign Cristiano Ronaldo - and he doesn't regret it.
Read the full story here on Goal!
Kike signs new Eibar contract
Former Middlesbrough striker Kike Garcia has signed a new contract at Eibar, running until 2023.
The 31-year-old has scored 30 goals in 139 games for Eibar since joining in 2016, including goals against both Barcelona and Real Madrid this season.
Inter Miami want Sounders director Henderson
Inter Miami are interested in adding the Seattle Sounders' sporting director Chris Henderson to their backroom staff, according to the Washington Post.
Inter's former sporting director, Paul McDonough left his post in December.
Villa youngster leaves on loan
Good luck at Walsall, @TyreikWright! 👊— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) January 13, 2021
Ruffier announces retirement
Former France international goalkeeper Stephane Ruffier has retired from football to become a coach at his hometown club.
Ruffier, 34, has moved to French fifth-tier side Aviron Bayonnais to work as a youth coach after 10 years and almost 400 appearances for Saint-Etienne.
🔥 L'Aviron Bayonnais FC a le plaisir de vous annoncer que Stéphane Ruffier rejoint notre club à compter de ce jour en qualité d'éducateur.— Aviron Bayonnais FC (@abfc_officiel) January 13, 2021
Il aura pour mission exclusive de créer puis superviser une académie de gardiens.
Une grande opportunité pour notre club ! 🔵⚪ pic.twitter.com/Th9rGGHaMo
Hoffenheim forward Klauss joins Standard on loan
Standard Liege have signed Hoffenheim's 23-year-old Brazilian forward Joao Klauss on an 18-month loan deal with an option to buy.
✍ Welcome João Klauss 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/mQlOGA5PNr— Standard de Liège (@Standard_RSCL) January 13, 2021
Toronto to appoint Armas
Toronto FC are set to appoint former USMNT midfielder Chris Armas as their new head coach, reports TSN.
Armas most recently managed the New York Red Bulls, a post he vacated in September. He won the MLS Supporters' Shield with the Red Bulls in 2018.
Man City defender Garcia agrees personal terms to return to Barcelona
Eric Garcia has agreed personal terms to return to Barcelona, Goal can confirm.
The Manchester City defender is ready to head back to Spain, although there is still a fair way to go before a return to Camp Nou can come to fruition.
Sunderland chasing Brighton defender
Sunderland have made an approach to sign Brighton defender Alex Cochrane, Football Insider is reporting.
The 20-year-old defender is currently on a season-long loan at Union SG in Belgium, but Sunderland are hopeful they can add Cochrane either on loan or a permanent deal this month.
Cochrane's contract is set to expire this summer.
Juventus & Benevento reach agreement for FC Dallas right-back Reynolds
American defender Bryan Reynolds is off to Serie A, Goal can confirm.
The defender is set to sign with Juventus and will spend the rest of the season on loan with Benevento.
Raum set to join Hoffenheim
German U-21 international David Raum is set to join Hoffenheim this summer, the club announced.
Raum will move to the Bundesliga club from 2. Bundesliga side SpVgg Greuther Furth this summer, joining on a free transfer.
The defender, who has featued in 79 career matches, will sign on through 2025.
Balogun agrees to join RB Leipzig
Arsenal's Folarin Balogun has agreed to join RB Leipzig, reports Football Insider.
The striker has agreed to a pre-contract with the German club and will join up with them in the summer.
Arsenal had previously offered Balogun a long-term contract.
Rowe signs senior Norwich deal
Another one! 🔥— Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) January 13, 2021
📝 Academy forward Jon Rowe has signed his first professional contract with the club, keeping him with the Canaries until 2023!
Congratulations, Jon! 💛💚
Wigan starlet eyed by multiple clubs
Multiple Championship and League One clubs are eyeing up Wigan Athletic left-back Tom Pearce this month, says Football Insider.
The 22-year-old has established himself as a major cog at the DW Stadium, catching the eye of several suitors.
But the Latics are struggling and may be forced to let the young talent leave for new pastures.
MK Dons sign Chelsea youngster Brown
#MKDons have completed the signing of Chelsea striker Charlie Brown on a permanent basis.— MK Dons (@MKDonsFC) January 13, 2021
Full story 👉 https://t.co/G5jOKkE0Z2 pic.twitter.com/FgMDBQ6n7n
Dumfries hopeful of Premier League move
Netherlands international Denzel Dumfries has admitted that he hopes to make a move abroad to the Premier League, even as he continues to discuss a contract extension with PSV Eindhoven.
The right-back has enjoyed two-and-a-half seasons at Philips Stadion since his arrival on a five-year deal in mid-2018 from Heerenveen, in part as a replacement for Atletico Madrid-bound Santiago Arias.
The 24-year-old has been previously linked with interest from both Arsenal and Newcastle United, and has now opened up on his ambitions to test himself as he approaches the prime of his career away from his home country
Parma eye up Ounas
Parma are keen on bringing Adam Ounas to the club, having highlighted the Napoli man as a potential target, per Gianluca Di Marzio.
The Algeria international is currently on loan at Cagliari, having previously also spent time with Nice.
The 24-year-old was forced to the sidelines last month after testing positive for Covid-19.
Leeds back on track for Larouci
Leeds United could make it second-time lucky in their pursuit of Yasser Larouci, says Football Insider.
The Whites attempted to bring the Liverpool man to the club last year but were unable to agree a deal for the 20-year-old.
Having failed to agree a new Reds deal however, Larouci is now expected to leave with Leeds potentially a prime destination.
Salah happy at Liverpool - Fabinho
Fabinho has insisted that Mohamed Salah is "very happy" at Liverpool amid speculation over the Liverpool star's future.
The likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona have been linked with the Egypt international after comments made in December where he left the door open to a possible Anfield exit.
His Reds team-mate Fabinho, however, believes that it's "normal" to see Salah linked with some of Europe's top clubs and does not think that the speculation has affected his performances.
Crotone chasing Lazio's Anderson
Crotone are weighing up a move for Lazio's Djavan Anderson, per Gianluca Di Marzio.
The midfielder is a personal target of coach Giovanni Stroppa and would be a welcome purchase as the club attempt to stave off relegation.
Dutchman Anderson arrived in 2018 from Bari on a free transfer.
Liverpool cool on Alaba
Bayern man no longer on Reds wishlist
Liverpool are no longer interested in David Alaba, with the Bayern Munich man not meeting Jurgen Klopp's requirements despite the Reds' defensive crisis, says The Independent.
The Premier League champions have been depleted at the back and had been linked with a move for the 28-year-old.
But instead the Reds have pulled back in their interest and the Austrian may now head to Real Madrid.
Bayern considering €40m Neuhaus move
Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Florian Neuhaus could be the subject of a bid from Bayern Munich, Sport Bild claims.
The 23-year-old has been in fine form for the Goals this season and has attracted interest from a host of sides.
It has been reported that Neuhaus has a release clause of €40 million.
Esposito set for Venezia loan
Inter-owned Sebastiano Esposito looks likely to join Venezia on loan, according to Gianluca DiMarzio.
The 18-year-old has been with Serie B side SPAL for the first half of the season.
The report claims that talks are advancing well and that Esposito will play out the second half of the campaign in Venice.
Nagelsmann joins Chelsea shortlist
RB Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann has been added to Chelsea's shortlist of candidates to take over from Frank Lampard should the club part ways with the under-fire boss, Bild reports.
Recent losses to Arsenal and Manchester City, as well as a draw against Aston Villa, have many questioning Lampard's credentials as a top-level trainer.
Nagelsmann joins a list that is also said to include Thomas Tuchel, Massimiliano Allegri, Brendan Rodgers and Ralph Hasenhuttl.
City accused of creating 'fake' job for teenager's father
Manchester City have been accused of creating a “fake” role at the club for the father of former academy prospect Gabriel Fernando Almeida as a way to circumvent Premier League rules and funnel thousands of pounds to the player's family.
Similar offences involving illegal approaches for young players have in the past resulted in fines and transfer bans.
Barca want Aguero on free transfer
Kun to link up with Messi at Camp Nou?
Barcelona are interested in signing Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero on a free transfer at the end of the season, The Sun reports.
The 32-year-old former Atletico Madrid man is out of contract in the summer and has not yet been offered an extension by Pep Guardiola's side.
Barca are in the market for a proven goalscorer after the departure of Luis Suarez and could have an advantage in their pursuit of Aguero in that he is good friends with Argentina and Blaugrana captain Lionel Messi.
Lazio to announce new left-back
Lazio will soon announce the signing of 20-year-old left-back Dimitrije Kamenovic from Serbian outfit Cukaricki, according to Gianluca DiMarzio.
Kamenovic is set to undergo a medical with the Serie A side in the coming days and will remain on loan with his current side until the end of the season.
A €3 million signing, the player is said to be capable of operating in a three-man defence as well as midfield.
Branthwaite approaching Everton loan exit
Jarrad Branthwaite is approaching a loan exit from Everton, per the Liverpool Echo.
The ex-Carlisle teenager arrived at Goodison Park last January but has struggled to find regular minutes.
Carlo Ancelotti therefore intends for him to have a short stay further afield, with Blackburn Rovers expected to beat out other Championship clubs for his signature.
Edouard happy to wait on big move
Odsonne Edouard is happy to wait in order to seal a big-money move away from Celtic, claims Football Insider.
The Scottish outfit recently slashed the forward's asking price by almost half, sparking what could become a possible bidding war for his services.
Leicester City and Arsenal are among those who have been linked with a move for the 22-year-old.
Skrtel agrees Basaksehir exit
Ex-Reds man departs Turkey
Former Liverpool man Martin Skrtel has secured a release from his contract with Istanbul Basaksehir by mutual consent, says Yeni Safak.
Skrtel, who helped the Reds to an EFL Cup crown in 2012 with his second-half goal at Wembley against Cardiff City, had ruptured his Achilles earlier in the season.
With no chance of playing again this term, and with his deal set to expire at the end of the campaign, he has agreed a release to move onto new pastures.
Hibernian confirm Irvine capture
🆕 We are delighted to welcome @Socceroos international midfielder @jacksonirvine_ to Easter Road as our second signing of the transfer 𝙬𝙞𝙣𝙙𝙤𝙬.— Hibernian FC (@HibernianFC) January 12, 2021
Milan sweating on Simakan
Milan are sweating on whether they will be able to complete a move for Mohamed Simakan after Strasbourg confirmed a two-month lay-off for the defender, per Le10Sport.
The Serie A giants looked to be set to bring the 20-year-old to San Siro but the Ligue 1 side say he will now be out for at least eight weeks, potentially sinking any medical.
The player's agent has reportedly contested this however, placing Milan in the position of deciding whether to wait for their man or to move on.
Guilbert rejects Istanbul move
Aston Villa defender Frederic Guilbert has knocked back a potential move to Istanbul Basaksehir, per Football Insider.
Dean Smith had reportedly told the player he was free to leave on a short-term deal this window, with limited chances at Villa Park.
But Guilbert has turned down a move to Turkey, and instead wishes to play his football closer to home, suggesting an English-based loan is on the cards.
Betis eye up America's Sanchez
Real Betis are eyeing up Mexico international Jorge Sanchez as a replacement for Emerson if the latter is recalled by Barcelona, per Mundo Deportivo.
The Brazilian defender is in his third season with the club but could be brought back to Camp Nou after his performances.
That would leave Betis needing to plug a gap at the back and America man Sanchez is top of their wishlist.
Galaxy set to sign Bond from West Brom
The LA Galaxy will sign goalkeeper Jonathan Bond on a free transfer from West Brom, reports the Los Angeles Times.
Bond, 27, has played for a number of teams across England, including the Baggies, Watford and Reading.
With David Bingham set to leave the Galaxy, Bond and Jonathan Klinsmann will compete for the starting job.
Fosu-Mensah agrees Leverkusen move
Man Utd defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah has agreed a £1.8 million move to Bayer Leverkusen, according to the Daily Mail.
The 23-year-old has arrived in Germany ahead of signing a three-year contract.
Fosu-Mensah's contract at Old Trafford is set to expire at season's end.
Man City make £30m Locatelli top midfield target
Juventus and AC Milan are also keen on the midfielder
Manchester City have made Sassuolo star Manuel Locatelli their top midfield target, reports the Daily Mail.
The 23-year-old has become one of Serie A's top central midfielders, with Juventus and his former club AC Milan also interested in a move.
Locatelli is expected to cost at least £30 million (€34m/$41m).
Roca wants to stay at Bayern
Marc Roca wants to stay and fight for his place at Bayern Munich, according to AS.
Roca joined Bayern in the off-season from Espanyol but has managed to make just five total appearances for the Bundesliga champions.
Though Valencia are interested in taking him back to Spain, Roca is hoping to gain a foothold with Bayern in the second half of the season.
Bogarde signs pro deal with Aston Villa
🗓️ Senior debut on Friday— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) January 12, 2021
📝 Signs first professional contract on Tuesday
Congratulations, Lamare Bogarde!
Leverkusen and Galatasaray keen on Lala move
Bayer Leverkusen and Galatasaray are both interested in a move for Strasbourg full-back Kenny Lala, reports Le10Sport.
Lala's deal with the Ligue 1 side expires at season's end and the 29-year-old has interest from several clubs across Europe.
Real Madrid make plan to sign PSG star Mbappe
The Blancos must raise funds through a number of sales
Real Madrid are preparing a move for PSG star Kylian Mbappe in the summer, according to AS.
The Blancos are hoping to raise up to €150 million (£134m/$183m) in sales to fund the move, with Mbappe yet to sign an extension of his PSG contract that expires in 2022.
Gareth Bale, Isco, Marcelo, Dani Ceballos, Luka Jovic and Brahim Diaz are all said to be available.
Guendouzi to stay at Hertha until end of season
Mattéo Guendouzi is *not* coming back to Arsenal in January. Hertha Berlin want to keep him until the end of the season. ⚪️🔴 #AFC #transfers— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 12, 2021
Tottenham watching Gonzalez
Tottenham are keeping an eye on Stuttgart forward Nico Gonzalez, according to AS.
The 22-year-old has become a key figure for the Bundesliga side, tallying five goals and two assists this season.
Juventus and Leeds are also watching Gonzalez, who has a contract with Stuttgart through 2024.
Fernandinho undecided over future
Manchesster City midfielder Fernandinho is undecided over his future, according to The Telegraph.
The 35-year-old's City contract expires at the end of the season and he could return to Brazil to play for his former club Atletico Paranaense in the summer.
But Fernandinho could be persuaded to spend one more season with City if the club offer him a new deal.
Hegerberg helped convince Macario to join Lyon
Catarina Macario has said a chat with star forward Ada Hegerberg helped convince her to sign with European champions Lyon.
Macario would have almost certainly been the first pick in Wednesday night's NWSL draft, but the former Stanford University star instead opted to begin her professional career in Europe.Read what the USWNT prospect said about her decision right here