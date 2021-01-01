Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barca want Aguero on free transfer

have traded Michael Barrios to the , the club confirmed.

Barrios, who joined FC Dallas in 2015 and finished as the club’s leading assist maker in three separate seasons, will now head to Colorado in exchange for an international roster spot and a draft pick.

"[My time with FC Dallas] was practically part of my life because I have been in Dallas for six years," Barrios said. "Where they supported me as if they were my second family. The club was my second home. So, I’m grateful to them for all this time that they gave me their support and their trust.