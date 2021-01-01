Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Liverpool fail with €100m bid for Chiesa

Troyes close to Mama Balde signing
Mama Balde is set to leave Dijon for Troyes, says Foot Mercato.
The Ligue 1 side started talks with Dijon a few days ago and have held positive negotiations.
The striker has already agreed personal terms with Troyes, overlooking the interest from AEK Athens.
Andersen to join Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace are close to signing Joachim Andersen, according to The Telegraph.
The Lyon defender was being monitored by Tottenham, but they are looking at other options, meaning the Selhurst Park team are now favourites to get him.
Nsoki leaves Nice for Club Brugge
🔄 Stanley Nsoki joins Club Brugge 🇧🇪 after 44 appearances in 🔴&⚫— OGC Nice 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@ogcnice_eng) July 24, 2021
Malen to Dortmund imminent
Donyell Malen will join Borussia Dortmund in the next few weeks.
The Dutch attacker is the club's top choice to replace Jadon Sancho and Sky Sport reports that the move is imminent.
Kasimpasa sign Jorgensen from Feyenoord
Kasımpaşamıza hoş geldin @njorgensen9! pic.twitter.com/DORdWXDthP— KASIMPAŞA (@kasimpasa) July 24, 2021
Bayern in talks to sign Antony from Ajax
Bayern Munich are working on buying Ajax star Antony.
Globo Esporte reports the German side are ready to enter talks with the Dutch side but are also looking at PSV's Cody Gakpo.
Griezmann only interested in Atletico return (Marca)
Barca star keen on second spell in Spanish capital
Antoine Griezmann is only interested in rejoining Atletico Madrid if he is to leave Barcelona this summer.
Marca reports that the World Cup-winning French forward will snub approaches from England in favour of heading back to Wanda Metropolitano.
Alonso keen on making Inter move
Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso is keen on linking up with Serie A champions Inter, reports Gazzetta dello Sport.
The Spain international is the latest full-back to see a move to San Siro mooted after recent talk of interest in the likes of Hector Bellerin and Alex Telles.
Van de Beek happy to stay at Man Utd
Donny van de Beek is ready to shun interest from afar and remain at Manchester United, reports the Daily Mail.
The Dutch midfielder endured a testing debut campaign at Old Trafford in 2020-21, but he remains determined to prove his worth and will not push for a move elsewhere.
Dumfries open to Inter switch
Denzel Dumfries is open to the idea of joining Serie A champions Inter, claims Calciomercato.
The Netherlands international right-back starred at Euro 2020, but PSV are reluctant to sanction a sale this summer.
Chiellini wants improved deal at Juve
Giorgio Chiellini is ready to open talks regarding a new contract at Juventus, reports Gazzetta dello Sport.
The 36-year-old defender is currently a free agent and wants improved terms to extend his association with the Bianconeri on the back of a Euro 2020 triumph with Italy.
Bayern express interest in Werner (Football Insider)
German striker may get route home
Bayern Munich have, according to Football Insider, expressed interest in Chelsea striker Timo Werner.
The Blues are being linked with Robert Lewandowski, and any deal there could see a Germany international head back to his homeland after one season in England.
AC Milan to make new Dalot offer
AC Milan will submit a new offer for Diogo Dalot, says Calciomercato.
Manchester United will only settle for a loan deal worth around €4 million that includes an obligation to buy him outright at the end of the season.
The Rossoneri will be in touch in the coming week to sort out a deal.
Grealish backing away from Man City move (Talk Sport)
England international has doubts about playing time
Aston Villa star Jack Grealish is having second thoughts about joining Manchester City, Talk Sport claims.
The Premier League champions are the favourites to sign the England midfielder, but he fears he will not get enough playing time and may decide against moving.
Real Madrid want to sell Isco
Isco's future has been decided, according to AS.
It was rumoured that the midfielder could be given a chance in the team since Carlo Ancelotti's arrival this summer.
But it seems the club's stance has not changed and he will instead be sold this summer, with Madrid hoping to get around €18 million (£15m/$21m).
Isco is open to leaving as long as he finds an offer that suits him.
Lenglet wants Barca stay despite Arsenal and Spurs interest
Clement Lenglet has not given up on succeeding at Barcelona.
Mundo Deportivo says the defender is determined to stay at Camp Nou despite interest from the likes of Arsenal, Tottenham, Everton and West Ham.
He has already knocked back an offer to join Roma this summer.
Arsenal ready £25m Ramsdale bid
Arsenal are lining up a new offer for Aaron Ramsdale.
Sky Sports reports the Premier League side have had two bids turned down for the Sheffield United goalkeeper but will submit a new offer that will total around £25 million ($34m).
Inter place €120m price tag on Lukaku (Tuttosport)
Belgian striker will not come cheap
Inter have, according to Tuttosport, put a €120 million (£103m/$141m) price tag on star striker Romelu Lukaku.
Chelsea have been linked with a move to take the Belgium international back to Stamford Bridge, but any deal will not come cheap.
Odriozola attracting interest
Real Madrid defender Alvaro Odriozola is attracting interest from across Europe, claims AS.
The 25-year-old, who can operate as a full-back or winger, is yet to sign a new contract at Santiago Bernabeu.
Is Varane last piece of the puzzle for Man Utd?
New arrival at QPR
⏳ What we’ve all been waiting for.@stefanjohansen 👀#QPR | #AnnounceJohansen pic.twitter.com/rZ7tNQkx4e— QPR FC (@QPR) July 24, 2021
Arsenal willing to meet Abraham's asking price
Arsenal are, according to Express Sport, willing to meet Chelsea's demands for Tammy Abraham.
The England international striker has struggled for regular game time under Thomas Tuchel and has been linked with several Premier League clubs during the summer window.
Leeds looking into Gallagher loan
Leeds United are looking into a loan deal for Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher, reports The Athletic.
The highly-rated 21-year-old spent last season with West Brom and is expected to head out of Stamford Bridge once again amid fierce competition for places.
Camavinga set to snub Man Utd
Eduardo Camavinga favours a switch to Spain over one to Manchester United, claims the Manchester Evening News.
The highly-rated teenage midfielder, who remains on the books at Rennes for now, has been heavily linked with Real Madrid in the past.
Fulham close on £12m deal for Wilson
Fulham are closing in on the £12 million ($16.5m) signing of Harry Wilson from Liverpool, Goal can confirm.
The Wales international is expected to finalise the move in the next 48 hours after a deal between the clubs was thrashed out this week.
Liverpool fail with €100m bid for Chiesa (Repubblica)
Reds keen on Juve's Euro 2020 winner
Repubblica reports that Liverpool have had a €100 million (£86m/$118m) bid for Juventus winger Federico Chiesa knocked back.
The Italy international starred for his country in their Euro 2020 triumph and is now wanted by Premier League heavyweights.
Arsenal & Man City-linked Zakaria 'would prefer a transfer'
Borussia Monchengladbach sporting director Max Eberl has admitted that Denis Zakaria wants to leave the club in the summer, amid links with Arsenal and Manchester City.
The Switzerland international, who featured at two matches at Euro 2020, first arrived at Gladbach from Young Boys in 2017, and has emerged as one of the best young defensive midfielders in Europe.
The likes of City and Arsenal have been linked with a move, with the Bundesliga club struggling to tie the 24-year-old down to a new contract, and now Eberl has acknowledged that the player would rather leave.
Tottenham confirm Gollini loan
Tottenham have completed the capture of Atalanta goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini on a season-long loan deal, with a view to a permanent move at the end of the 2021-22 campaign.
The 26-year-old shotstopper becomes the club's first major signing under new boss Nuno Espirito Santo and managing director Fabio Paratici since the pair's arrival in north London.
Gollini, an Italy international, joins Spurs for the upcoming season, with a £13m ($18m) option to buy should his stay prove a fruitful one, per Sky Sports News.
Solskjaer handed Man Utd extension
Our past. Our present. 𝗢𝘂𝗿 𝗳𝘂𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲.— Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 24, 2021
✍🇳🇴 We are delighted to announce that Ole has signed a new deal with the club! #MUFC
Man City happy to wait on Kane (The Sun)
Champions linked to £160m raid
Manchester City are reportedly happy to wait for Tottenham to lower their asking price for Harry Kane, as Pep Guardiola's side pursue the England skipper, per The Sun.
Spurs are hopeful that Manchester United could spark a bidding war for the player's services, even as they continue to stress he will not leave north London this summer.
Kane's desire to move in search of silverware and a need for transfer cash however may force the move in the end - and City are content to wait for a lower price than the £160m ($220m) currently set as his price tag.
Slattery moves to Motherwell
Young midfielder @Callumslattery8 has this morning completed a permanent transfer to @MotherwellFC.— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) July 24, 2021
All the best, Callum! 🤝
Alderweireld to make Qatar switch
Toby Alderweireld is set to end his six-year stay at Tottenham with a move to Qatar outfit Al-Duhail, per The Telegraph.
The Belgian joined Spurs in 2015 from Atletico Madrid and was a member of the squad that finished as runners-up in the 2018-19 Champions League.
He departs as Nuno Espirito Santo looks to reshape his defence in north London.
What next for Wilshere after Bournemouth release?
Five years ago, Jack Wilshire was the man England turned to in midfield. Five years later, he is a free agent after leaving Bournemouth, having watched from afar as Gareth Southgate's Three Lions made it to the final.
Emma Smith has had a dive into his career in-between - and just what could be next for one of the once-superb prospects of English football.
PSG fans protest Pogba speculation
A banner has been displayed outside the Parc des Princes in protest of Paul Pogba's speculated move to Paris Saint-Germain.
The Manchester United midfielder has been heavily linked with a move back to his home country this summer, with his deal due to expire at Old Trafford next year.
But supporters have now protested the move with banners suspended outside the club's stadium and their training ground at Camp des Loges, reading: "Pogba you should listen to your mother, she doesn't want you here. Neither do we."
🚨🔴🔵 DOCUMENTS @RMCsport : des banderoles contre la venue de @paulpogba, au Parc des Princes et au Camp des Loges. Le message : « Pogba tu devrais écouter ta mère, elle veut pas de toi ici. Nous non plus. » #RMCLive #PSG pic.twitter.com/tFo9fEGHzN— Arthur Perrot (@ArthurPerrot) July 24, 2021
Newcastle out to buy Willock (Sky Sports News)
Arsenal loanee impressed last term
Newcastle United hope to seal a full-time move for Joe Willock, but remain waiting on Arsenal's own plans for the player, per Sky Sports News.
The Gunners starlet enjoyed a fine spell with the Magpies on loan last year, impressing Steve Bruce and supporters in equal measure.
Bruce has now revealed that he hopes to bring the player back to St James' Park - but that Mikel Arteta's side are the ones who will hold the strings on any deal.
Reca keen for Italy stay
Arkadiusz Reca would prefer to seal a stay in Italy than move to France following his year on loan with Crotone, says Le10Sport.
The Atalanta man has spent the last two terms away from the club, and has seen multiple offers come in for him this transfer window.
Strasbourg looked to be the chosen destination of his club,, but Reca seems insistent on remaining in the country where he has played since 2018, with Spezia a mooted destination.
Boey to make Galatasaray switch
Galatasaray have reached an agreement with Rennes to sign Sacha Boey as new fullback. Permanent deal, contract until June 2025. 🇹🇷 #Galatasaray— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 23, 2021
Boey will fly to Istanbul on Sunday in order to complete his move and sign the agreement.
Clarke-Harris wants Rangers move
Jonson Clarke-Harris is eager to join Rangers this summer, Daily Record says.
The Peterborough star is already wanted by Bournemouth, Sheffield United, West Brom and CSKA Moscow but has decided on a move to the Premiership.
Odriozola wants Madrid stay despite AC Milan interest
Alvaro Odriozola hopes to stay and fight for his place at Real Madrid this season.
AS reports the 25-year-old is wanted by AC Milan but he has not given up on earning a place in the team under Carlo Ancelotti and could end up staying.
Pandev to stay at Genoa
Goran Pandev will commit to one more year at Genoa.
The North Macedonia star will sign a 12-month extension with the Serie A side, says Sky Sport.
Advincula set to complete Boca Juniors move
Luis Advincula has travelled to Argentina to complete a move to Boca Juniors.
Mundo Deportivo claims the 31-year-old right-back will sign a deal with the Argentine side and leave Rayo Vallecano after three seasons.
Roma make Zenit star Azmoun top priority
Roma are working on the signing of Sardar Azmoun from Zenit.
Sky Sport reports the Serie A side have made contact with the Russian side to discuss a deal but face competition from Bayer Leverkusen, who have offered €18 million for him.
Dybala set for Juventus talks
Paulo Dybala's agent is in Turin to begin talks over a new deal with Juventus, Calciomercato reports.
The Argentina star has a year left on his current deal it will soon become clear if he is to remain at the Italian side or leave.
Spurs move for Gollini
Tottenham are working on signing Pierluigi Gollini to go with the imminent arrivals of Cristian Romero and Bryan Gil.
The Telegraph reports the Premier League side hope to land the goalkeeper to act as backup.
They are already close to reaching an agreement for Romero, while Erik Lamela will head to Spain as part of the deal to sign Gil.
PSG confident of signing Pogba in £43m deal (Telegraph)
Man Utd anticipate summer bid for midfielder
Paris Saint-Germain believe they can sign Paul Pogba for around £43 million ($59m) this summer, according to The Telegraph.
Manchester United are expecting the French side to make a bid for the midfielder, who is refusing to extend his contract before it runs out next year.
Griezmann could replace Ronaldo at Juventus (Sport)
Portugal star's future could decide France striker's next move
Antoine Griezmann could be on his way to Juventus this summer, says Sport.
The Serie A side will try to land the France star on loan if they lose Cristiano Ronaldo, who is being monitored by Paris Saint-Germain.