Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Newcastle in shock talks for Koulibaly

Donnarumma close to AC Milan extension
AC Milan are set to secure a contract extension with goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, reports Tuttosport.
The 21-year-old had been linked with a possible exit in recent months but a lack of possible suitors means he's now open to re-signing.
Donnarumma's current contract expires at the end of next season and his main concern is reportedly not having to take a pay cut.
Newcastle in talks for Koulibaly
The Magpies are looking to swoop
Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly has emerged as a shock target for Newcastle, according to Foot Mercato.
The Magpies are close to a big-money takeover and are eyeing a number of audacious transfers next season should it be completed.
Koulibaly is the latest to be linked with a move and Newcastle have reportedly already entered into talks with Napoli about a possible transfer.
The 28-year-old is keen to test himself in England and while his Serie A side may be open to selling him, they will likely demand a sum of at least €80 million ($86m).
PSG targeting Real Madrid's Reguilon
Real Madrid left-back Sergio Reguilon has emerged as a target for Paris Saint-Germain, according to Marca.
PSG are expected to lose current left-back Layvin Kurzawa this summer and see Reguilon as a possible replacement.
Reguilon has spent the past season on loan with Sevilla and it's unlikely he'll be able to force his way into Zinedine Zidane's side next season.
McTominay explains turning down loan move
Scott McTominay has revealed there was a possibility of a loan move away from Manchester United, before he was given his big break by Jose Mourinho, but he was never tempted to leave Old Trafford.
The former Man Utd manager gave the Scotland international his debut off the bench at the Emirates against Arsenal in May 2017 before starting the then 20-year-old in the final fixture of the season vs Crystal Palace.
In 2018/19 he pushed his way into the first team squad making 27 appearances in all competitions and was given a unique accolade at the end of season awards dinner when Mourinho created a special honour of Manger’s Player of the Year.
€60m Tonali offered to Barca
Brescia prodigy Sandro Tonali has been offered to Barcelona but the Catalans aren't willing to match their €60 million ($65m) evaluation, reports Mundo Deportivo.
The 19-year-old has been turning heads across Europe and while Barca rate the midfielder, they aren't willing to spend such a large sum on him.
Brescia are currently bottom of Serie A, meaning Tonali will likely be moved on at season's end if they are relegated.