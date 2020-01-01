Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Dortmund beat Man Utd to Birmingham star Bellingham

Juventus offer two players in potential Jimenez swap
Juventus have offered Wolves Daniele Rugani and Federico Bernardeschi in exchange for Raul Jimenez, reports Tuttosport.
The Italian champions are also reportedly eyeing to sign Napoli's Arkadiusz Milik as Juve look to replace Gonzalo Higuain going forward.
Jimenez has also reportedly drawn interest from Manchester United, Liverpool and Manchester City.
Dortmund beat Man Utd to Bellingham
Borussia Dortmund have won the race to sign Jude Bellingham, reports ESPN.
The German side beat out Manchester United to a deal for the Birmingham City midfielder, who cannot sign with Dortmund until he turns 17 on June 29.
At just 16, Bellingham has has made 33 league appearances for Birmingham, scoring four goals.
PSG confirm senior deal for academy talent Nagera
Paris Saint-Germain's Kenny Nagera has signed a professional contract with the club, Goal can confirm.
The 18-year-old has signed a three-year deal with the club, having shined with the club's U-19s this season.
Gent preparing for David departure
Jonathan David's departure from Gent is imminent as Arsenal, Manchester United and Bayern Munich are among those interested.
According to HLN, David sees his future in the Bundesliga, with Borussia Monchengladbach already having made an offer.
However, the only club that can truly meet Gent's asking price is Bayern Munich, where David's international team-mate, Alphonso Davies, has become a star.
Roma working with Man Utd on Smalling deal
Chris Smalling is set to remain at Roma for at least one more season, reports Correire dello Sport.
Roma are looking to keep hold of both Smalling and Henrikh Mkhitaryan on full-time deals, with the club in negotiations with Manchester United.
Justin Kluivert could be used as a makeweight in any move that would see Mkhiatryan's loan be made permanent.