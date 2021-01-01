Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Juventus eyeing Gomez move

Defender Justen Glad has signed a new deal with , the club announced.

The academy product's new multi-year deal will keep him with RSL, where he has played 135 total games.

“I love RSL and having come up through the Academy and seeing the club put their faith in me from the very beginning has been an amazing feeling,” Glad said.

“I’m excited to continue this journey with RSL and I think we’re at a critical point within the organization right now. I’m excited to be a part of pushing this club in the right direction and elevate it to new levels.”