Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City reverse course on Fernandinho

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Moultrie sues NWSL for right to play

2021-05-05T23:30:00Z

Teenage phenom Olivia Moultrie has filed an antitrust lawsuit against the National Women's Soccer League alleging the league is illegally preventing her from playing.

Her case could lead to a landmark decision for the future of prospects wishing to enter the league before college.

Fulham seek scouting director

2021-05-05T22:50:00Z

Fulham are looking for a director of scouting to complement their data-driven approach to player recruitment, reports The Athletic.

The new hire will work in tandem with executive Tony Khan, whose focus is on statistics and analytics. Khan will hold a final veto on all player acquisitions.

Cameron headed for U.S. return

2021-05-05T22:35:00Z

Chelsea rejected two Kante offers

2021-05-05T22:25:00Z

Chelsea turned away two transfer offers for N’Golo Kante last summer worth more than £43 million (€50m/$60m), says Fabrizio Romano, with the board seeing no reason to sell one of the best defensive midfielders in the world.

Kante was named man of the match for Chelsea's Champions League semi-final second-leg win over Real Madrid on Wednesday.

Roberts agrees to Liverpool extension

2021-05-05T22:15:00Z

Man City change mind on Fernandinho (Daily Mail)

2021-05-05T22:00:00Z

The veteran midfielder might not leave the club after all

Manchester City may reverse course from their plan to let Fernandinho leave, with the club now considering him too essential in the dressing room, according to the Daily Mail.

The Brazilian started in Tuesday's Champions League semi-final second leg vs Paris Saint-Germain and demonstrated he can also still be of use on the pitch with his performance in a winning effort.

Fernandinho reportedly could also be convinced to stick at Manchester City after retirement as a staffer, where his leadership could continue to have an impact on young players.