Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd to recall Alexis

Juve mull over De Sciglio-Kurzawa swap deal
Juventus are still mulling over a swap deal which could see them exchange Mattia De Sciglio for Layvin Kurzawa, reports Gianluca Di Marzio.
The Bianconeri are in advanced talks with Paris Saint-Germain over the deal, though they are still considering their options. Maurizio Sarri sees De Sciglio as a versatile squad player, while Kurzawa has become increasinlgy peripheral at PSG and has suffered more than his fair share of injuries.
Man Utd to recall Alexis
Sanchez told to return in the summer
According to the Daily Star, Manchester United's executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward does not want to see Alexis Sanchez sold or loaned to another club and is willing to give him another chance at Old Trafford.
Currently on loan at Inter, Sanchez has made only seven appearances this term after suffering a serious ankle injury earlier in the season. He has featured in their last three games, however, and is being reintegrated back into the team.
Inter's loan deal for Sanchez did not include an option to buy and Woodward could demand a sizeable fee for him in the summer. Sanchez is under contract at Old Trafford until 2022 and, as things stand, he has been told that he will join United on pre-season.