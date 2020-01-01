Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Werner prioritises Liverpool move

Fernandinho open to Man City extension
Despite only re-signing in January until the end of next season, Fernandinho is open to discussing a further contract extension with Manchester City.
"First of all, I just want to get back to work and play again. I extended my contract a couple of months ago and I am so happy, but after that, we'll see," the Brazilian told Sky Sports.
"If we have another conversation about another contract in the future, I would be happy. But if not, I would be happy as well because I know what I have done for this club and what this club has done for me, how they have helped me. This time has been a pleasure for me.
"Manchester City will always be in my heart. That's for sure."
Sancho offered No. 7 shirt at Man Utd
Manchester United have attempted to sweeten their bid for Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho by offering him their No. 7 shirt, reports the Mirror.
The Red Devils have set the iconic number aside for the 20-year-old, with previous wearers including Cristiano Ronaldo, David Beckham and George Best.
Dortmund remain desperate to keep their attacker however, with Chelsea also circling for his services.
Pape Gueye’s Watford move not a done deal
The agent of new Watford signing Pape Gueye has insisted his transfer to the Premier League club from Le Havre hasn't been finalised.
Speaking to The Athletic, Pierre-Henri Bovis declared they are still working through contractual issues, despite Watford announcing the deal on Wednesday.
"Nothing is fixed. Now we are trying to resolve possible issues," Bovis said. "The circumstances are very strange. The communication of Watford doesn't change anything for us."
Werner eyes Liverpool move as he rules out Bayern switch
The German attacker has a clear preference
RB Leipzig star Timo Werner won't join Bayern Munich or any other German club next season, according to Bild.
The 24-year-old striker has instead set his sights on a move to Liverpool, where he's keen to link up with manager Jurgen Klopp.
The Reds have previously been linked with interest in Werner but it's unclear whether they'll be able to make a move this summer in the wake of the coronavirus.
Man Utd aim to be 'highly competitive' in transfer window
Ed Woodward has reiterated Manchester United’s commitment to backing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s rebuild as they aim to be “highly competitive” in the transfer market.
Solskjaer’s position at the club has come under scrutiny since he was given the job on a permanent basis 13 months ago.
Mixed results led for calls from some for the Norwegian to be sacked. However, the message from the board has always been that the treble winner would be given the time and resources needed to complete the rebuild he has started.