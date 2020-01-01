Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Sporting want Rojo as part of Fernandes deal

Fernandes to have Spurs medical
Brentford boss pens new deal
We are delighted to confirm Head Coach Thomas Frank has agreed a new contract at #BrentfordFC
https://t.co/HqDHzWTon3
Arsenal send Mavropanos to Nuremberg
All the best for the rest of the season, @DMavropanos!
Zaha to Bayern talk puzzles Crystal Palace boss Hodgson
Talk of Wilfried Zaha potentially leaving Crystal Palace for a loan spell at Bayern Munich has Roy Hodgson puzzled, with the Ivorian still very much part of the plans at Selhurst Park.
With another transfer window open, the rumour mill across Europe has been cranked up to overdrive.
Zaha is figuring prominently in gossip columns, with the 27-year-old forward having seen his stock rise again during a second spell with Palace.
Thomas joins Den Haag on loan from Leicester
A loan move for young #lcfc midfielder George Thomas
Crystal Palace & Lazio join race for Young
Crystal Palace and Lazio have both identified Manchester United defender Ashley Young as a transfer target - according to The Sun.
The two clubs are prepared to try and beat Inter to the 34-year-old's signature, despite the fact that the Nerazzurri have already tabled an 18-month contract offer.
Young's current deal at Old Trafford is due to expire at the end of the season, but it is understood United would like to tie him down to a one-year extension.
Watford's Kabasele on Man Utd & Arsenal's radar
Manchester United and Arsenal are both interested in signing Watford defender Christian Kabasele - according to Le 10 Sport.
The Hornets are eager to tie the 28-year-old down to a contract extension, but their resolve could be tested if either club submits an official offer this month.
Newcastle and West Ham are also monitoring Kabasele, who is currently tied to Watford until 2021.
Sporting want Rojo as part of Fernandes deal
Portuguese outfit eager for the defender to be included in final agreement
Sporting Lisbon want Marcos Rojo as part of the deal which will could see Bruno Fernandes move to Manchester United - according to O Jogo.
The Portuguese giants are eager to bring in the centre-back in exchange for a prized asset, but his £160,000 per week wages could be an issue.
Rojo's inclusion will make the deal worth €70 million ($78m, £60m) in total, with negotiations between the two clubs still ongoing.
West Ham submit £7m offer for Cardiff keeper Etheridge
West Ham have launched a £7 million ($9m) bid for Cardiff City goalkeeper Neil Etheridge - according to Football Insider.
The Hammers have set their sights on the 29-year-old amid doubts over primary target Darren Randolph's fitness - with his move from Middlesbrough now set to be called off.
Etheridge has featured in 16 Championship matches for Cardiff this season.
Hoffenheim loan Vogt to Werder until end of the season
Say hello to our new #️⃣3️⃣
All the information about our first signing of 2020 👉 https://t.co/K9gkQXCyuo
Muller keeping an open mind about Bayern Munich future
Thomas Muller is ruling nothing out ahead of the summer transfer window, with the Bayern Munich forward conceding that his time at the Allianz Arena could come to an end.
The 30-year-old forward has been a one-club man to this point, taking in over 500 appearances for the reigning Bundesliga champions.
Speculation has, however, surfaced on a regular basis of late when it comes to his future in Bavaria.
Inter to complete Young & Giroud deals
Inter boss Antonio Conte has been given the green light to bring Ashley Young and Olivier Giroud into his squad, reports Calciomercato.
Two raids on the Premier League will see a versatile defender arrive at San Siro from Manchester United and World Cup-winning striker join from Chelsea.
Kjaer off to Milan
@simonkjaer1989, cedido al @acmilan con opción de compra.
Reina to take in Villa medical
Pepe Reina will, according to the Daily Star, undergo a medical at Aston Villa on Monday.
The former Liverpool goalkeeper is closing in on a return to English football from AC Milan and was in attendance as the Villans suffered a 6-1 defeat to Manchester City on Sunday.
‘Grealish walks into Man Utd’s team at £70m’
Jack Grealish would “walk into” the Manchester United team, says Gabriel Agbonlahor, with the Red Devils expected to be interested in a £70 million ($91m) upgrade on Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata.
The former Aston Villa striker told Stadium Astro: "Man Utd, Villa might say, ‘You know what, it’s going to cost you £70m.’ I think Man Utd pay it. He’d walk into that side, they’re missing that creativity."
Galatasaray to hold Mustafi talks
Representatives of Arsenal defender Skhodran Mustafi are to hold transfer talks with Galatasaray, according to Fotomac.
The Germany international is expected to depart Emirates Stadium in the near future after struggling for form and regular game time.
Man Utd monitoring Soumare
Manchester United are closely monitoring Lille midfielder Boubakary Soumare, claims Express Sport.
The Red Devils are eager to bring reinforcements into their engine room and have had a player starring in France scouted over recent weeks.
Will Bayern spend big?
Stuttgart snap up Phillips
Herzlich willkommen zurück, Nat! @LFC
Todibo's loan to Schalke does not include purchase option
Barcelona defender Jean-Clair Todibo's loan move to Schalke does not include a purchase option - according to Mundo Deportivo.
The Frenchman has already landed in Dusseldorf ahead of the temporary switch, but does not wish to complete a permanent move away from Camp Nou in the summer.
Todibo believes he still has a future at Barca, and plans to return and fight for a place in the starting XI after his six-month spell at Schalke.
Papunashvili completes move to Racing from Zaragoza
FICHAJE | Giorgi Papunashvili, primer refuerzo invernal racinguista para la temporada 2019/20. ¡Bienvenido, @officialpapu!
Chelsea make contact with Brighton over Dunk
Chelsea have made contact with Brighton to discuss Lewis Dunk's availability - according to The Times.
The Seagulls won't stand in the way of a move to Stamford Bridge for the 28-year-old, but they are likely to demand £50 million ($65m) for a prized asset.
Chelsea boss Frank Lampard is determined to bolster his defensive ranks this month, with Dunk now near the top of his list of targets.
Man Utd scout Lyon star Dembele
Manchester United have sent scouts to watch Lyon striker Moussa Dembele in action - as per ESPN.
Old Trafford were present to watch the Frenchman score in a 2-1 win against Bordeaux on Saturday.
Chelsea and Tottenham are also monitoring Dembele, who has 11 Ligue 1 goals to his name this season.
Former Mexico international Juarez to join NYCFC staff
Former Mexico international Efrain Juarez is set to join the coaching staff at NYCFC, according to Pro Soccer USA.
Juarez played in MLS as a member of the Vancouver Whitecaps while also earning 39 caps for El Tri.
NYCFC hired Ronne Deila this winter, and the former Celtic boss developed a relationship with Juarez after a chance meeting on holiday in Cancun.
Juventus 'unlikely' to make January moves
Juventus director Fabio Paratici said it is "unlikely" the Serie A champions will add to their squad in January.
Paratici also ruled out an exit for defender Daniele Rugani as the Italian side will likely have a quiet transfer window.
Wright-Phillips set to train with LAFC
Bradley Wright-Phillips is set to train with Los Angeles FC, according to ESPN.
The English forward left the New York Red Bulls this winter, departing as a two-time Golden Boot winner with three 20-goal seasons.
LAFC are set to compete in the Concacaf Champions League this season after winning the Supporters' Shield last campaign.
Robinson emerges as shock candidate for Malaga job
Oxford United boss Karl Robinson has emerged as a surprise candidate for the vacant Malaga managerial role, reports Football Insider.
The side are currently 16th in the second division of Spanish football, and have recently sacked manager Victor Sanchez.
Robinson guided his Oxford side to the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup earlier this season, and is reportedly under consideration for the role in Spain.
Hart snubbed by AC Milan
Burnley goalkeeper Joe Hart was on a list of candidates to replace Pepe Reina at AC Milan, with the Italian side opting instead for Asmir Begovic.
Former Chelsea stopper Begovic is reportedly undergoing a medical ahead of a loan move to the Italian side, with Reina recently joining Aston Villa for the remainder of the season.
And according to the Sun, Hart was an option to replace Reina in a temporary deal, with Milan eventually deciding not to go with the ex-England number one.
Chelsea and Man Utd to battle it out for Verona youngster
Chelsea and Manchester United have joined the race to sign Verona prodigy Marash Kumbulla, reports Calciomercato.
The two Premier League sides will, however, have to battle it out between Juventus and Inter for his signature.
The 19-year-old is also wanted by several other top European clubs after impressing for his side in Serie A this season.
Burnley hold talks with Bristol City’s Brownhill
Burnley have held talks with Bristol City captain Josh Brownhill as they look to avoid a relegation scrap this season.
Sean Dyche is keen on bringing in a few additions this month, with Brownhill his main target, according to the Mail.
The midfielder has helped his side chase a playoff spot in recent months, and has five goals and two assists for the campaign.
Bristol City not giving up on Nketiah
Bristol City manager Lee Johnson has not given up on a loan deal for Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah, but faces competition from several other clubs for his signature.
The 20-year-old was recalled by Arsenal from his loan deal with Leeds and, according to Football.London, is now wanted by both Norwich and Aston Villa, along with several Championship sides.
Agreement reached between Man Utd and Bruno Fernandes
A five-year contract is on offer for the Portugal international
An agreement has been made between the agent of Sporting midfielder Bruno Fernandes and Manchester United.
The deal will see the 25-year-old sign a contract at Old Trafford until 2025.
Total agreement between #BrunoFernandes agent (M.Pinho) and #ManchesterUnited until 2025 (€6M a year). They've told to Sporting about Bruno's desire to play in PremierLeague. Tomorrow #ManchesterUnited'll work to reach agreement with Sporting and close the deal.