Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea, Newcastle & West Ham after Digne

GOAL takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Comments (0)
Lucas Digne Everton 2021-22
Getty Images

Liverpool involved in Coutinho chase

2022-01-04T23:55:30.000Z

Trippier personal terms agreed

2022-01-04T23:45:00.000Z

Onana signs Inter contract

2022-01-04T23:40:00.000Z

Real Madrid give up on Rudiger

2022-01-04T23:35:00.000Z

Real Madrid have given up their pursuit of Antonio Rudiger due to his wage demands, writes Marca.

He's reportedly asking for £200,000 per week - a price the club won't pay given the success of current centre-backs Eder Militao and David Alaba this season.

Kilmarnock appoint McInnes

2022-01-04T23:25:00.000Z

Chelsea, Newcastle & West Ham after Digne (Sky Sports)

2022-01-04T23:00:00.000Z

The wantaway £30m left-back is in high demand in the Premier League

Everton left-back Lucas Digne has drawn interest from Chelsea, Newcastle and West Ham, according to Sky Sports.

Digne, valued by Everton at £30 million ($41m/€36m), has had a falling out with Rafa Benitez and could make a move this month.

Chelsea are a particularly interesting option given injuries to their top wing-backs over the past couple of weeks.