Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Mourinho turns down Lyon

defender Fikayo Tomori believes spending last season out on loan with Derby set him up for a big season at Stamford Bridge.

The 21-year-old has made five Premier League appearances this season for the Blues, scoring one goal, and feels his time away from the club enabled him to come back more prepared to have a positive impact.

"I think that every single player that goes on loan from Chelsea, the end goal is to make it into the team and I've been fortunate enough to get a taste of that this season," Tomori said.

"Most importantly when I was on loan at Derby was to try and develop myself as much as possible, try and learn the game a bit more and if the time did come to come back to Chelsea, that I'd be fully prepared and more prepared than if I went somewhere else for example."