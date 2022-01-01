Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd consider Ancelotti as manager

The Blancos are hoping to upgrade at right-back in the summer

Real Madrid are lining up options to replace Dani Carvajal at right-back, having decided to sell the 30-year-old this summer.

The likes of Achraf Hakimi and Trent Alexander-Arnold have been deemed out of their reach, so they are lining up alternative candidates.

Manchester United full-back Diogo Dalot, Norwich star Max Aarons and Sporting CP star Pedro Porro are all being monitored by the Spanish giants, says El Nacional.

It is former Manchester City player Porro who is currently at the top of their list of options.