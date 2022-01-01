Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Kounde rejects Barcelona and wants Chelsea move

AC Milan target €30m Berardi
AC Milan will have to pay around €30 million to sign Domenico Berardi from Sassuolo, according to Calciomercato.
The Sassuolo star came close to leaving for Fiorentina last summer but no deal went through and now a switch to San Siro could go ahead this summer.
Dybala agent holding back Juventus extension
Paulo Dybala's agent will have to give up his hopes of a significant commission if the player is to sign a contract extension at Juventus, says Calciomercato.
The Argentine can leave the club for free at the end of the season, but they hope to convince him to remain.
Although Juventus are willing to meet Dybala's salary demands, they need the player's agent to surrender his calls for a significant pay-off.
Celtic legend Brown in for St Mirren job
Scott Brown has applied to take over as St Mirren manager.
The Daily Record reports the former Celtic star has made his pitch for the job but could be beaten to the role by Steven Naismith.
Kounde rejects Barcelona for Chelsea (Express)
Jules Kounde has decided to reject Barcelona and join Chelsea, according to The Express.
The Sevilla defender is being chased by both European giants but has decided a switch to the Premier League suits him better than Camp Nou.
Houston Dynamo not after Tche Tche
One more Houston Dynamo update: There's been no real contact with Brazilian CM Tche Tche. He's available and can be signed as a free agent in the summer, but HOU not in for him, per sources.— Tom Bogert (@tombogert) February 20, 2022
Tche Tche, 29, currently with Atletico Mineiro. No further talks w/ FC Cincinnati either pic.twitter.com/8Nms24Pnvv