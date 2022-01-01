Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Juventus make Pogba top target

Roma in pole position to sign Herrera
Hector Herrera has impressed in midfield for Atletico Madrid recently, but he looks set to leave the club at the end of the season.
Herrera's contract expires this summer and he confirmed last week that there have not been any talks over a new deal.
While Atletico could come in with an offer, Mundo Deportivo reports that Roma are currently the favourites to land him.
Juventus make Pogba top target (Calciomercato)
The Man Utd star looks set to leave Old Trafford
Juventus have made Paul Pogba their top transfer target for the summer.
Calciomercato reports the French midfielder will not renew his contract at Manchester United and the Serie A side are dreaming of bringing him back to Turin.
Ajax want Jordi Cruyff to replace Overmars
Ajax are looking to convince Jordi Cruyff to leave Barcelona and take over as sporting director at the Amsterdam club, claims El Nacional.
Cruyff is currently a sports advisor at Barca but he has not developed a good relationship with new coach Xavi and could be lured to the Dutch capital.
AC Milan to beat Newcastle to Botman signing
AC Milan are close to beating Newcastle to the signing of Sven Botman this summer.
The Lille defender came close to joining Newcastle in the January transfer window, but they failed to get a deal over the line.
Milan have since swooped in, however, and Calciomercato reports they are close to reaching an agreement over a contract with the centre-back.
Crystal Palace make Ceballos approach
Crystal Palace are interested in signing Dani Ceballos from Real Madrid.
Fichajes reports the Premier League side have asked Madrid about the club’s asking price for the midfielder.
The Premier League club are willing to offer around £15 million ($20m) for him.