Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Manchester City ready to extend Bernardo Silva's contract

Rumours continue to circulate regarding Bernardo Silva's future at Manchester City. Barcelona and PSG have been heavily linked with approaches for the 28-year-old although, it looks like he will be staying at the Etihad - at least in the short term.

He is seen as a key member of the squad in Manchester and there is a desire to get him tied down to a new long-term contract to warn off any potential suitors once and for all. That is according to the Daily Star who claim that Pep Guardiola and the hierarchy at the club are willing to double Silva's £150,000 a week contract.