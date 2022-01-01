Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea target Man Utd captain Maguire in Pulisic swap deal

Chelsea target Man Utd captain Maguire in Pulisic swap deal (Daily Mail)
Chelsea are considering a shock move for Manchester United defender Harry Maguire, The Daily Mail claims.
The Blues want the England international and are willing to send Christian Pulisic to Old Trafford as part of the deal.
PSG not giving up on Bernardo Silva signing
Paris Saint-Germain refuse to give up on their pursuit of Bernardo Silva from Manchester City.
L'Equipe reports the French side's advisor Luis Campos is determined to bring the Portugal star to the capital city.
Pepe to leave Arsenal on loan
Nicolas Pepe is expected to leave Arsenal to join Nice on loan, GOAL understands.
The two teams are yet to reach an agreement over a deal for the winger, but negotiations are ongoing.
Kalulu close to AC Milan renewal
Pierre Kalulu is close to signing a new contract at AC Milan.
Calciomercato reports the 22-year-old defender is set to sign an extension that will keep him tied to the club until 2027.
Ajax to move for Ziyech if Antony joins Man Utd
Ajax will make an attempt to bring Hakim Ziyech back to Amsterdam should they opt to sell Antony, 90min reports.
The Dutch side expect United to make an improved bid for the Brazilian winger ahead of the close of the transfer window.