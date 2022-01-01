Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barcelona increase Raphinha bid to €50m

Updated
Man Utd & Liverpool in for Porto star Otavio

2022-03-29T22:33:08.000Z

Manchester United and Liverpool are eyeing Porto midfielder Otavio, according to Fichajes.

The 27-year-old has three years left on his deal at the Portuguese side and is valued at around €20 million (£17m/$22m).

Newcastle are also eyeing a move for him this summer.

Brighton join West Ham & Wolves in McArthur chase

2022-03-29T22:31:12.000Z

Brighton are the latest team to show interest in Kilmarnock youngster Charlie McArthur, says Daily Record.

The Premier League side are offering £275,000 for the 16-year-old, but West Ham and Wolves are also interested.

Barca increase Raphinha bid to €50m (Sport)

2022-03-29T22:28:24.000Z

Barcelona are increasing their offer for Leeds star Raphinha, reports Sport.

Leeds turned down their initial offer of €35 million (£30m/$39m), so the Spanish side are ready to pay €40m (£34m/$44m) up front with €10m (£8m/$11m) in bonuses in an attempt to convince them to let the Brazilian leave.

Barcelona start Dembele renewal talks again (Marca)

2022-03-29T22:25:58.000Z

Barcelona have reached out to Ousmane Dembele to hold contract talks again.

Marca says the club are looking to start negotiations again as the French winger's contract remains up in the air.

Juventus to open De Sciglio extension talks

2022-03-29T22:23:03.000Z

Juventus are set to open talks with Mattia De Sciglio over a new contract.

His current deal expires at the end of the season, but the Serie A side hope to hold on to him with a three-year deal and a €1.5 million salary, claims Calciomercato.