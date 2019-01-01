Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal wanted Almiron on loan in January

Arsenal are preparing to fight Liverpool for the services of impressive Napoli midfielder Piotr Zielinski.

The 24-year-old, who is valued at £60m, has impressed in the this season under Carlo Ancelotti to attract the interest of Gunners boss Unai Emery, according to the Mirror.

Zielinski was the subject of a 2016 offer from while he was playing at , and Jurgen Klopp is still believed to be interested in the Polish midfielder.

However Italian publication Corriere del Mezzogiorno claims Zielinski is close to signing a new contract in Naples.