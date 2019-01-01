Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal wanted Almiron on loan in January

Gunners enter race for £60m Zielinski
Arsenal are preparing to fight Liverpool for the services of impressive Napoli midfielder Piotr Zielinski.
The 24-year-old, who is valued at £60m, has impressed in the Serie A this season under Carlo Ancelotti to attract the interest of Gunners boss Unai Emery, according to the Mirror.
Zielinski was the subject of a 2016 offer from Liverpool while he was playing at Udinese, and Jurgen Klopp is still believed to be interested in the Polish midfielder.
However Italian publication Corriere del Mezzogiorno claims Zielinski is close to signing a new contract in Naples.
Arsenal ready to splash £25m on Tierney
After losing coach Brendan Rodgers, Celtic could soon lose star defender Kieran Tierney too.
According to the Scottish Sun, Arsenal have been tracking Tierney for the past two years and are ready to meet his £25 million valuation.
The left-back is contracted to the Hoops until 2023 but the mentioned sum would be the largest Celtic has ever received for a player.
Everton were strongly linked to a move for Tierney last summer but reportedly backed out due to his high price.
Altidore agrees to Toronto extension
American striker Jozy Altidore is set to sign a contract extension until the end of the 2022 season with MLS side Toronto.
TSN reports an agreement is in place with official confirmation seemingly not too far away.
Altidore has been with Toronto since 2015 after a largely unsuccessful stint in the Premier League with Sunderland.
Fred will get United chance
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Fred could have the chance to reignite his Manchester United career against Crystal Palace.
The Brazilian has barely figured under the interim boss, having featured sporadically under Jose Mourinho since his big-money move from Shakhtar Donetsk.
Read what the Norwegian had to say on the midfielder and his chances of featuring at Selhurst Park
Leicester eager to work under Rodgers - Maguire
Harry Maguire says Leicester City's players can't wait to work under new manager Brendan Rodgers.
The former Liverpool and Swansea has swapped Celtic for the King Power Stadium.
Just hours after the appointment was confirmed the Foxes ended a run of four straight home defeat with a 2-1 win over Brighton.
Read what the England defender said about the prospect of working under Rodgers on Goal
Arsenal wanted Almiron on loan
Arsenal wanted to sign Miguel Almiron on loan in the January transfer window before he joined Newcastle United.
The Paraguay international swapped Atlanta United for St James' Park last month, having also been subject to Manchester United.
And according to the player's agent the Gunners and Southampton enquired about a temporary deal for the 25-year-old
"Miguel Almiron is a footballer who went from less to more, now he is a more complete footballer," Daniel Campos told Paraguayan radio station ABC Cardinal.
"There was interest shown by Manchester United in Miguel Almiron but they never made an offer.
"Arsenal and Southampton offered loan deals for Miguel Almiron but we did not want it to be a loan."
Portillo clinches 'dream' Real Salt Lake move
Real Salt Lake have announced the signing of Justin Portillo from the club’s USL Championship side Real Monarchs SLC.
The 26-year-old scored two goals and made six assists in 32 matches in 2018.
Portillo said: “This is a dream come true. Ever since I was a little kid, watching the games on TV I wanted to be in the league.
"It’s an exciting time for me and my family. It’s something I think that I’m ready to challenge for. I can’t wait to keep going with the club.”
Saints plan fresh Augustin move
Southampton will return with a fresh offer to sign Jean-Kevin Augustin in the summer.
RB Leipzig turned down multiple offers in January for the 21-year-old, who is valued at £35 million [€40m/$46m]
Everton and West Ham are also said to be keen, according to The Daily Mail.