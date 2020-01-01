Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal join race for Coutinho

Man Utd and Newcastle chasing same sporting director
Former Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Antero Henrique is being courted by both Manchester United and Newcastle, reports Le10Sport.
The Portuguese negotiator helped seal Bruno Fernandes' move to Old Trafford and is currently leading discussions to make Bayern's Corentin Tolisso a Red Devil.
Despite those links to Manchester, Newcastle have emerged as favourites to appoint him as their next sporting director should their Saudi takeover be completed.
Barca pushing Arthur towards Juventus
Barcelona are encouraging Arthur to leave for Juventus as they look to use him in a deal to sign Miralem Pjanic, according to Calcio Mercato.
Arthur is eager to remain Camp Nou but the Catalans are seemingly pushing him out the door as they continue to discuss a deal with Juventus.
Barca's hopes of signing Pjanic rest on Arthur, with Juve unwilling to let the Bosnian leave in return for any other player.
Man Utd handed Ighalo blow
Shanghai Shenhua have denied Manchester United's request to extend Odion Ighalo's loan at Old Trafford, claims the Daily Mail.
Ighalo's initial loan deal is set to expire next week and Shenhua have asked Ighalo to return to China ahead of the start of the new CSL season.
PSG step up pursuit of Milinkovic-Savic
Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic remains a transfer target for Paris Saint-Germain, reports Le10Sport.
PSG sporting director Leonardo is particularly keen on signing the Serbian star, who is being chased by three other clubs.
The Ligue 1 champions are, however, confident of matching any financial demands made by Milinkovic-Savic and Lazio.
Niang weighing up offers from England and France
Rennes attacker M'baye Niang has revealed clubs in England and France are after his services for next season.
“It is flattering. There is no smoke without fire. There have been discussions, but today there is nothing concrete," Niang told Canal Football Club.
“In France, there are clubs that are sounding me out and are trying to get an idea of on what terms I would come. Abroad as well. In England, all the clubs are looking for strikers."
Arsenal join race for Coutinho
The Gunners are eager to sign the Brazilian
Mikel Arteta is dreaming of bringing Philippe Coutinho to the Emirates, according to Le10Sport.
The Brazilian is set to return to Barcelona at season's end after a loan spell with Bayern Munich, with a number of Premier League sides hoping to land him permanently for next season.
With Chelsea already circling, Arsenal have now joined the race too and have reportedly made first contact with Coutinho's agent Kia Joorabchian.