Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea return looks likely for Ake

Spurs to recall Clarke from Leeds loan
Tottenham look set to recall Jack Clarke from his unproductive loan at Leeds United, according to Sky Sports.
Spurs signed Clarke from Leeds for £8.5 million ($11m) in the summer, sending him back to Elland Road for the season. He has only made three appearances since then, however, despite making a major breakthrough in Marcelo Bielsa's first term.
While Mauricio Pochettino was happy to let him return to Elland Road, Jose Mourinho now wants to assess Clarke in training before deciding whether to send him out on a second loan for the remainder of the season.
Chelsea return looks likely for Ake
Frank Lampard is keen on bringing Nathan Ake back to Stamford Bridge in January.
Ake, 24, made 17 appearances for Chelsea between 2012 and 2017, but failed to make a sustained first-team breakthrough. He was shipped out on loan to Reading, Watford and Bournemouth, eventually joining the latter permanently and establishing himself as a star performer under Eddie Howe.
Now, though, according to Bleacher Report, he looks likely to link up with Lampard and rejoin the club where he made his senior debut. Chelsea have a £40 million ($52m) buy-back clause and are now keen to activate it, even though Ake is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury.
While Ake would predominantly be deployed at centre-back, Chelsea could also use him at left-back and even in midfield. Manchester City are also interested in his signature, but Chelsea appear to be frontrunners at this stage.
PSG want to swap Can for Paredes
Paris Saint-Germain are in talks with Juventus over a swap deal for Emre Can which could see Leandro Paredes move in the other direction, reports the Daily Mail.
Can has been a peripheral figure this season under Maurizio Sarri, making only seven appearances for Juve. Paredes, meanwhile, has only had slightly better luck with PSG, who are keen to add a more physical midfielder to their squad.
PSG are also aware of the need to balance the books as they attempt to negotiate a new mega-deal for Kylian Mbappe. Paredes is one of the more disposable members of their squad and they would ideally like to negotiate a straight swap.
Wolves to move for Manning
Wolves are hoping to beat Everton and Newcastle to the signing of QPR defender Ryan Manning, reports Football Insider.
Manning, 23, is valued at around £5 million and has thrived under Mark Warburton this season, making 24 appearances in all competitions. Wolves have now made contact with QPR to express an interest.
Having spent most of his career in midfield, Manning has been converted into a left-back this term with great success. QPR have an option to extend his contract by 12 months, which could fend off any further approaches in January.
Bruce expecting Newcastle departures
Steve Bruce is expecting two or three players to leave Newcastle in January, according to Chronicle Live.
Jack Colback, Henri Saivet and Ki Sung-yueng are the likely departees, with Bruce admitting that all three are free to find new clubs.
"They don't find themselves in the squad, so to train every day when there's no game at the end of it is hard," Bruce said. Newcastle are expected to be cautious when it comes to making January transfers, though they may decide to look for replacements.