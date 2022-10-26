Thomas Reis has agreed to take over as Schalke coach, Sky in Germany reports.
The 49-year-old will replace Frank Kramer after his recent departure and will look to pull the Gelsenkirchen side off the bottom of the Bundesliga.
Sporting Kansas City have completed the signing of defensive midfielder Nemanja Radoja, it has been confirmed.
The ex-Levante star has signed a three-year contract with an option for a fourth.
Arsenal are lining up bids for Palmeiras star Danilo, Shakhtar's Mykhaylo Mudryk and Villarreal winger Yeremy Pino.
The Sun reports the Gunners are ready to spend big in the January transfer window to ensure they stay in the fight for the Premier League title and believe the trio could help boost the team.
Bayern Munich are considering a move for Borussia Monchengladbach striker Marcus Thuram, L'Equipe says.
The German giants are looking for a striker to succeed Robert Lewandowski and believe the 25-year-old French forward, who has scored 11 goals in 13 games this season, is the man to fill the role.
Liverpool and Real Madrid are prepared to challenge Chelsea to the signing of Bruno Guimaraes from Newcastle, according to TNT Sports.
GOAL reported this week that the Blues hope to sign the Brazilian midfielder, although Newcastle are prepared to make him their highest-paid player with a lengthy contract extension.
But Liverpool and Madrid have expressed concrete interest in him and will try to lure him away from St James' Park.