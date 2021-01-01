Live Blog

Tokyo 2020 Olympics women's football LIVE: Team GB seek quarter-final spot as USWNT look to bounce back

Follow all the action with our dedicated live text coverage as Great Britain and the United States play their second games of the tournament

Steph Houghton Ellen White Millie Bright Team GB Olympics
Getty Images

Nadeshiko Japan out to shock superiors

2021-07-24T10:20:00Z

For Asako Takakura, there have been many near-misses over the years - a string of last-four finishes during her time as a player in the then-AFC Women's Championship - but Tokyo 2020 presents a fine chance to go that one step further.

Even as hosts, Nadeshiko Japan - the nickname afforded to the women's team - are not among the obvious frontrunners, but in a tournament that has already delivered some confounding results, they'll still favour their chances if they can edge through to the quarter-finals.

An opening draw with Canada - three spots above them in the world rankings - was a well-earned point after Mana Iwabuchi tied things up late on, and they'll hope to spring a surprise against another nominally superior side today.

Team News: Japan vs Great Britain

2021-07-24T10:16:00Z

Four changes for Team GB

...as USWNT seek response

2021-07-24T10:12:00Z

If it was the perfect start for Hege Riise and company, then it was a dramatic disaster for The Stars and Stripes, as their 44-game unbeaten streak came to a crashing end at Tokyo Stadium against Sweden.

Having been dethroned as long-time Olympic champions thanks to a shock loss against the Blue and Yellow in the quarter-finals of Rio 2016, the USWNT were left shellshocked by their old foes again in a 3-0 rout.

Though it is far from a fatal blow to their ambition, it is nevertheless a dramatic wake-up call for their superstar generation, several of whom are looking to add a final medal to their tally in what is likely their final Games. Against New Zealand, they must respond today.

USWNT 2021
Getty

Great Britain gunning for glory...

2021-07-24T10:08:00Z

After a disruptive lead-in for the tournament - a cancelled game against Zambia in Stoke really threw a spanner in the works - there was little sign that Team GB might wilt in the empty echo of vast stadiums a long way from home.

An Ellen White double ensured that it was mostly smooth sailing past Chile, to put Great Britain firmly in the mix for a quarter-final berth - but now, a sterner test awaits.

In hosts Japan, they will encounter a side fired up to deliver on home soil, particularly amid an Olympic Games that continues to court controversy amid the pandemic.

Great Britain Women 2021
Getty

Today's order of play

2021-07-24T10:04:00Z

Several matches are already underway for this latest round of fixtures, but we're keeping our eyes mostly on what will be happening with two nations; Great Britain and the United States of America.

They play in Sapporo and Saitama respectively today, aganst Japan and New Zealand, in what could be two corking games.

2021-07-24T10:00:00Z

Good morning and welcome to Goal's live matchday blog!

Are you sitting comfortably? Good - then we'll begin. It's the fourth day of action at Tokyo 2020, with the Olympic Games truly up and running after Friday's Opening Ceremony - but for those of a footballing persuasion, the entertainment is already well underway.

It's matchday two of the women's tournament, as the dozen sides that make up Groups E, F and G fight it out for a quarter-final berth. For some, it will be a procession of progression - and for others, it will be the last chance saloon.

But there's two games in particular we'll be keeping an eye on today...

Julie Ertz USWNT 2021
Getty Images